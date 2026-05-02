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LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: Rain Interrupts Play | NZ’s Nathan Smith Struck Twice As BAN Lose Three Wickets

🕒 Updated: May 2, 2026 14:27:23 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

BAN vs NZ Live Score: Catch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, BAN vs NZ live score, live cricket score, live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Dhaka here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on FanCode.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I Match Updates: Nathan Smith and Jayden Lennox struck in the power play to stund the hosts. Smith picked up two wickets in the fifth over after Lennox provided the opening breakthrough in the fourth over. Litton Das (13* off 6) holds the key for his team after Bangladesh lose three quick wickets. Stay tuned for Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, Bangladesh National Cricket team vs New Zealand National Cricket team scorecard, key moments, and real-time coverage from this BAN vs NZ encounter here on NewsX. Nick Kelly, New Zealand skipper, won the toss and decided to bowl first. He talked about how, with rain around the corner, the decision to chase could be better as they aim to square the T20I series after losing the ODI series. 

Bangladesh and New Zealand meet in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The hosts won the first game before the second match was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. Today, as these two nations meet again, the Blackcaps will aim for a win to square the series. It has been an underwhelming tour for the visitors who earlier lost a three-match ODI series 2-1, even after taking the lead. 

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has always benefitted teams batting second, despite the difficulty of scoring early in the innings. Because the surface is frequently slower, the ball does not strike the bat quickly. Bowlers are very important to their team’s success, particularly those who can maintain disciplined lines and lengths. 

BAN vs NZ: Bangladesh Last 5 Match Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Margin
Apr 29, 2026 New Zealand Chattogram No Result NA
Apr 27, 2026 New Zealand Chattogram Win Won by 6 wickets
Dec 2, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Win Won by 8 wickets
Nov 29, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Win Won by 4 wickets
Nov 27, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Loss Lost by 39 runs

BAN vs NZ: New Zealand Last 5 Match Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Margin
Apr 29, 2026 Bangladesh Chattogram No Result NA
Apr 27, 2026 Bangladesh Chattogram Loss Lost by 6 wickets
Mar 25, 2026 South Africa Christchurch Loss Lost by 33 runs
Mar 22, 2026 South Africa Wellington Loss Lost by 19 runs
Mar 20, 2026 South Africa Auckland Won Won by 8 wickets

Bangladesh Squad

Litton Das (C and wk), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

New Zealand Squad

Nick Kelly (C), Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham

Live Updates

  • 14:25 (IST) 02 May 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live: Raining Heavily Now!

    Rain has picked up in the last 20 minutes, and there are big puddles forming on the outfield. With the previous game already abandoned due to rain that fans would hope that there is some good news to follow.  

  • 14:05 (IST) 02 May 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: Rain In Dhaka!

    It is raining at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, and the players are walking off after four balls were bowled in the seventh over. It is a heavy shower but the fans will hope it passes away.

  • 14:00 (IST) 02 May 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live: Another Boundary For Das!

    Ben Sears came on to bowl the final over of the power play. The right-arm pacer closed out with eight runs in the sixth over. Litton Das continued with his attacking intent as he struck a four on the fifth ball of the over. 

  • 13:54 (IST) 02 May 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: Double Strike For Nathan Smith!

    It might be an understatement to call Nathan Smith’s second over excellent. Nick Kelly, for the first time today, gave one of his bowlers a second over, and the right-arm pacer showed why he was shown the trust. He took two wickets off consecutive deliveries to dismiss Tanzid Hassan and Parves Hossain Emon. Only two runs came off the over as Banlgadesh lost their third wicket. 

  • 13:48 (IST) 02 May 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Lennox Strikes In Eventful Over!

    It took Jayden Lennox only a single ball to create an impact in this game. The left-arm spinner came on to bowl the fourth over as Nick Kelly continued to rotate his bowlers smartly. Lennox struck  on the first ball to dismiss Saif Hassan who was looking dangerous. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s skipper, Litton Das made his intentions clear in the over as he struck a four and a six in the over. 

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LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: Rain Interrupts Play | NZ’s Nathan Smith Struck Twice As BAN Lose Three Wickets

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LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: Rain Interrupts Play | NZ’s Nathan Smith Struck Twice As BAN Lose Three Wickets
LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: Rain Interrupts Play | NZ’s Nathan Smith Struck Twice As BAN Lose Three Wickets
LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: Rain Interrupts Play | NZ’s Nathan Smith Struck Twice As BAN Lose Three Wickets
LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: Rain Interrupts Play | NZ’s Nathan Smith Struck Twice As BAN Lose Three Wickets

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