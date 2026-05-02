LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: BAN Aim to Seal Series vs Depleted NZ in Dhaka | Toss at 1 PM

BAN vs NZ Live Score: Catch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, BAN vs NZ live score, live cricket score, live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Dhaka here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on FanCode.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I Match Updates: Bangladesh and New Zealand meet in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The hosts won the first game before the second match was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. Today, as these two nations meet again, the Blackcaps will aim for a win to square the series. It has been an underwhelming tour for the visitors who earlier lost a three-match ODI series 2-1, even after taking the lead. Stay tuned for Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, Bangladesh National Cricket team vs New Zealand National Cricket team scorecard, key moments, and real-time coverage from this BAN vs NZ encounter here on NewsX.
The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has always benefitted teams batting second, despite the difficulty of scoring early in the innings. Because the surface is frequently slower, the ball does not strike the bat quickly. Bowlers are very important to their team’s success, particularly those who can maintain disciplined lines and lengths.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Margin
|Apr 29, 2026
|New Zealand
|Chattogram
|No Result
|NA
|Apr 27, 2026
|New Zealand
|Chattogram
|Win
|Won by 6 wickets
|Dec 2, 2025
|Ireland
|Chattogram
|Win
|Won by 8 wickets
|Nov 29, 2025
|Ireland
|Chattogram
|Win
|Won by 4 wickets
|Nov 27, 2025
|Ireland
|Chattogram
|Loss
|Lost by 39 runs
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Margin
|Apr 29, 2026
|Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|No Result
|NA
|Apr 27, 2026
|Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|Loss
|Lost by 6 wickets
|Mar 25, 2026
|South Africa
|Christchurch
|Loss
|Lost by 33 runs
|Mar 22, 2026
|South Africa
|Wellington
|Loss
|Lost by 19 runs
|Mar 20, 2026
|South Africa
|Auckland
|Won
|Won by 8 wickets
Litton Das (C and wk), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan
Nick Kelly (C), Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham
Bangladesh in training mode at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 🏏🔥 Final touches, full focus. Preparing like champions 🇧🇩💪#BCB #Cricket #Practice #Tigers pic.twitter.com/hPz39faUwu
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 1, 2026
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand from the NZ tour of Bangladesh, 2026.