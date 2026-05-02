LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market patriot box office collection Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market patriot box office collection Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market patriot box office collection Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market patriot box office collection Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market patriot box office collection Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market patriot box office collection Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market patriot box office collection Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market patriot box office collection Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: BAN Aim to Seal Series vs Depleted NZ in Dhaka | Toss at 1 PM

🕒 Updated: May 2, 2026 12:37:25 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

BAN vs NZ Live Score: Catch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, BAN vs NZ live score, live cricket score, live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Dhaka here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on FanCode.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I Match Updates: Bangladesh and New Zealand meet in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The hosts won the first game before the second match was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. Today, as these two nations meet again, the Blackcaps will aim for a win to square the series. It has been an underwhelming tour for the visitors who earlier lost a three-match ODI series 2-1, even after taking the lead. Stay tuned for Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, Bangladesh National Cricket team vs New Zealand National Cricket team scorecard, key moments, and real-time coverage from this BAN vs NZ encounter here on NewsX. 

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has always benefitted teams batting second, despite the difficulty of scoring early in the innings. Because the surface is frequently slower, the ball does not strike the bat quickly. Bowlers are very important to their team’s success, particularly those who can maintain disciplined lines and lengths. 

BAN vs NZ: Bangladesh Last 5 Match Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Margin
Apr 29, 2026 New Zealand Chattogram No Result NA
Apr 27, 2026 New Zealand Chattogram Win Won by 6 wickets
Dec 2, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Win Won by 8 wickets
Nov 29, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Win Won by 4 wickets
Nov 27, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Loss Lost by 39 runs

BAN vs NZ: New Zealand Last 5 Match Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Margin
Apr 29, 2026 Bangladesh Chattogram No Result NA
Apr 27, 2026 Bangladesh Chattogram Loss Lost by 6 wickets
Mar 25, 2026 South Africa Christchurch Loss Lost by 33 runs
Mar 22, 2026 South Africa Wellington Loss Lost by 19 runs
Mar 20, 2026 South Africa Auckland Won Won by 8 wickets

Bangladesh Squad

Litton Das (C and wk), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

New Zealand Squad

Nick Kelly (C), Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham

Live Updates

  • 12:30 (IST) 02 May 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: Bangla Tigers Training Hard!

  • 12:15 (IST) 02 May 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Hello!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand from the NZ tour of Bangladesh, 2026.

LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: BAN Aim to Seal Series vs Depleted NZ in Dhaka | Toss at 1 PM

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: BAN Aim to Seal Series vs Depleted NZ in Dhaka | Toss at 1 PM

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: BAN Aim to Seal Series vs Depleted NZ in Dhaka | Toss at 1 PM
LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: BAN Aim to Seal Series vs Depleted NZ in Dhaka | Toss at 1 PM
LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: BAN Aim to Seal Series vs Depleted NZ in Dhaka | Toss at 1 PM
LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: BAN Aim to Seal Series vs Depleted NZ in Dhaka | Toss at 1 PM

QUICK LINKS