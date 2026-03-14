Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Supergiant Look To Continue Their Fine Form Against Sunil Chhetri’s BFC

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as BFC take on MBSG in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live Score and Updates: Bengaluru FC were back to winning ways after suffering a couple of roadblocks early in their campaign. The hosts will have their task cut out as they face table toppers, Mohun Bagan Supergiant. The Supergiant have been in fine form coming into this clash. They have won all four of their games in the ISL 2025-26 season so far. Having scored 10 goals in their last two games, MBSG would be looking to continue their goal-scoring spree as they meet Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC. Stay tuned for BFC vs MBSG live score, BFC vs MBSG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster BFC vs MBSG encounter here on NewsX.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC stuttered after starting their season with a win in the first game. They defeated Sporting Delhi 2-0 with goals from Sivasakthi Narayanan and Sunil Chettri. However, despite an early goal from Brian Sanchez, Bengaluru FC could only manage to draw the game against NorthEast United. At home, in their third clash of the season, BFC lost to Punjab FC thanks to a brace from Effion Nsungusi. Fortunately for them, the hosts were back to winning ways ahead of their crucial clash against Mohun Bagan. Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan scored a goal each in a 2-1 win against the Mohammedan SC.

Mohun Bagan Preview

Mohun Bagan has been looking like the team to beat this season, and it is evident from their position in the points table. The Kolkata-based club is at the top of the points table, having won each of their four games in an emphatic fashion. Jamie Maclaren has played a huge role in MBSG’s success during the season. The Australian striker has scored seven goals so far and sits comfortably at the top of the goal-scoring charts in the season. In their opening games, Mohun Bagan defeated Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC with 2-0 margins. They took their goal-scoring to a higher level by netting in five goals each against Mohammedan SC and Odisha FC.

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Head To Head

The head-to-head record between the two sides paints a sad picture if you are a Bengaluru FC supporter. In 14 games between the teams, MBSG has been victorious on 11 occasions, while losing only twice. There has been only a single draw when these teams have clashed.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: Match Details

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST, Saturday, March 14, 2026