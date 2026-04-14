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LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: KKR Opt To Bowl; No Sign Of MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana

🕒 Updated: April 14, 2026 19:24:52 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard, CSK vs KKR live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the CSK vs KKR match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Chepauk here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of CSK vs KKR on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates. Photo IPL Media
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates. Photo IPL Media

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Timeline: The Kolkata Knight Rider skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to field first for his side believing in his side’s strong batting prowess. Varun Chakravarthy is back in the playing eleven in the absence of Navdeep Saini. The Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad stated that he was happy to bat first, while his team had no changes in their playing XI. There is still no sign of MS Dhoni and even Matheesha Pathirana. Stay tuned for CSK vs KKR live score, CSK vs KKR live cricket updates, CSK vs KKR Live Updates, IPL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, IPL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CSK vs KKR encounter here on NewsX.

CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings Preview

Chennai Super Kings have finally found their groove despite an initial slow start in the IPL 2023 tournament with a splendid win over Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. The Chennai side posted an impressive 212-run scorecard batting first in the game.

Sanju Samson turned out to be the player of the match in Chennai’s lineup due to his outstanding performance that included hitting 115 runs. Moreover, he received solid support from Ayush Mhatre who scored 59 runs in the game.

As far as the bowling performance is concerned, Jamie Overton was instrumental in winning the game for CSK. His contribution was vital in that he dismissed four batters of Delhi. Anshul Kamboj was another important part of the winning performance of Chennai with him taking three wickets in the game.

With this win, the morale of the Chennai team will certainly improve a lot. They would now try to maintain this good form and climb the table.

CSK vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Preview

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders faced defeat by only three wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Batsmen were able to put up a decent total of 181 in their batting inning, but the lack of good bowling in the last few overs led to their downfall.

In terms of batting, Ajinkya Rahane got off to a great start, scoring 41 runs from just 24 deliveries. Angkrish Raghuvanshi made a matured 45-run knock, proving that he can play big roles in the future.

Vaibhav Arora and Anukul Roy had excellent bowling performances by taking two wickets each in the match. But Lucknow managed to make use of the poor death bowling to reach the target in the last delivery.

KKR will have to work on their closing abilities while batting and bowling if they wish to beat the rejuvenated Chennai team.

CSK vs KKR: Pitch Report – MA Chidambaram Stadium

It can be safely stated that MA Chidambaram Stadium is the one where spins work well. The wicket here is typically slow, which makes it hard for batsmen to get strokes even against spinners.

For T20 games, it is a fact that the wicket does not allow the batters to be very aggressive, and it becomes difficult for the pace bowlers to generate pace from the ball.

It is often seen that the teams opt to bowl first at the Chepauk. It might become hard for the batters to chase the target; hence, patience is required for batting. Anything more than 164 runs in the first innings in the IPL will be considered a decent score here. 

Live Updates

  • 19:21 (IST) 14 Apr 2026

    Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard: CSK vs KKR Toss- VIDEO

    Those who’ve missed the toss, here’s a look at the video! 

  • 19:14 (IST) 14 Apr 2026

    Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score IPL 2026: Impact Subs

    Kolkata Knight Riders Impact subs – Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini
    Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry
  • 19:12 (IST) 14 Apr 2026

    CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Updates and Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad at the toss!

    Ruturaj Gaikwad Speaks: Yes, we would have bowled first as well. But as I said, you know, The wicket hasn’t changed much throughout the course of the game. So not much of a difference. Definitely putting a big total on the scoreboard first innings will be challenging, but as I said, you know, it looks a really good surface. Yes, as I said, even in the post-match as well, I felt the bowling was really good defending 210, you know, against a strong DC side. Gave us a lot of confidence and you know, even the fielding unit was charged up....

    Read Full Story
  • 19:11 (IST) 14 Apr 2026

    Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane at the toss!

    Ajinkya Rahane speaks: ”Looking to bowl first. I think the last game was really good for us. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go our way. But I thought the kind of cricket we played, guys are getting that confidence from the last game. It’s all about starting fresh. It’s important when things are not going your way, it’s important to have that belief, stay positive and having those small, small moments in T20 format is really important. So, now looking forward to this game, we’ll start off really well with the ball and then look to chase down the target. Yes,...

    Read Full Story
  • 19:08 (IST) 14 Apr 2026

    Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score IPL 2026: KKR Playing XI

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
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LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: KKR Opt To Bowl; No Sign Of MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana

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LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: KKR Opt To Bowl; No Sign Of MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana
LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: KKR Opt To Bowl; No Sign Of MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana
LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: KKR Opt To Bowl; No Sign Of MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana
LIVE | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard Live Score Today Match Updates IPL 2026: KKR Opt To Bowl; No Sign Of MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana

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