Triumph Bonneville 400 Spotted Undisguised In India: Check Design, Engine Options, Expected Price And Launch Timeline

The production of Triumph’s upcoming bonneville 400 can now be seen clearly in an un-masked state on the roads of India before it is officially launched. This motorcycle has many visual characteristics similar to larger variants of the Bonneville and boasts an attractive “retro” design aimed particularly at the entry level user.

In contrast to the Speed 400 model that follows an urban/modern neo-retro theme, the Bonneville 400 has adopted a more traditional appearance. The Bonneville 400 has a classic “roadster-style” appearance with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlights, and long single-piece seat which combine to create a very classic look.

Design details of Bonneville 400 highlight classic appeal

The images provided in this article show us some details about how the Bonneville 400 has been designed with a classic style. For instance, the vehicle has been fitted with wire spoke wheels, old-style front and rear fenders, and various parts made from chrome all assist in displaying the Bonneville 400’s vintage style. Overall, all aspects of the Bonneville 400’s exterior are a reflection of Triumph’s classic bikes.

The bonneville 400’s other external equipment consists of a redesigned radiator grille and shaped belly guard along with circular gauges. These updates replace the semi-digital gauges provided on the Speed 400, while enhancing the Bonneville 400’s overall vintage look.

Hardware changes set bonneville 400 apart from other 400 models

The Bonneville 400 has a variety of hardware upgrades as compared to other 400 models. The most noticeable change is the front fork assembly, which is now using standard forks instead of upside-down (USD) forks. The addition of gaiters will give the New Bonneville 400 more of a classic look than any other Bonneville to date.

At the rear of the bike, twin shock absorbers are being used versus the monoshock style of other Bonneville models. This configuration will promote a more relaxed ride consistent with the cruising nature of the New Bonneville 400.

Engine options and performance expectations for bonneville 400

The engine specifications for the New Bonneville 400 have yet to be announced. However, it has been reported that the New Bonneville 400 may either continue to be powered by the existing 398cc single-cylinder engine, or come equipped with a new 350cc single-cylinder engine for the purpose of increasing affordability in India by allowing the New Bonneville 400 to qualify for a lower tax rate in that country.

Bonneville 400 expected to rival Royal Enfield in India

If the New Bonneville 400 is indeed powered by a 350cc engine as has been suggested, it is anticipated that the vehicle will be tuned for a more smooth and relaxed riding experience rather than outright performance. This tuning philosophy will also reflect the retro styling of the New Bonneville 400.

The bonneville 400 has the potential to be a significant rival to Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 or even Jawa’s 350 after its release due to its impressive vintage styling and strong brand recognition.

It is expected that the bonneville 400 will be positioned as an affordable entry point into the Bonneville family, thus giving Triumph a great opportunity to expand its market share in this rapidly-growing segment with the growing demand for retro-style motorcycles.