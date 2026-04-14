LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news china Noida bihar Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran iran elevator safety failure Karan Aujla Cricket Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH

PSL 2026: ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH

PSL 2026: Days after losing his cool over comparisons with Virat Kohli and questions about finishing games, Babar Azam has once again hit back at a reporter during the Pakistan Super League 2026. The Peshawar Zalmi captain, who has scored 230 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 57.50 and a strike rate of 130.68, continues to face scrutiny over his intent in T20 cricket.

Babar Azam talks about SR. (Photo Credits: X)
Babar Azam talks about SR. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 14, 2026 14:59:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PSL 2026: ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has opened up about the discussion around the strike-rate. The right-handed batter has said that it depends upon the situation of the match. “You have to play differently at different numbers. At that time, what kind of guard to play, you also have to look at the score board, and the strike rate also creates a lot of fuss. My belief is that you first have to assess the conditions,” Azam said after the match against Multan Sultans. 

“You have to assess that every day the wicket is not the same. Every day you cannot play the same way,” the Peshawar Zalmi batter said.

Other batters scored at a faster pace on the same surface. Mohammad Haris made 38 off 17 balls, while Kusal Mendis scored 68 off 40 balls.

You Might Be Interested In

“You will face challenges, the opposition team also comes having done their homework, you cannot hit your preferred shots freely (aap muhh utha ke shots nahi maar sakte). On one good day things will click, otherwise you have to work (hard) for it,” he added.

PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Extend Positive Run

Peshawar Zalmi extended their unbeaten run in HBL Pakistan Super League 11 with a 24-run win over Multan Sultans in Match 22 at the National Bank Stadium on Monday, maintaining their position at the top of the standings with 11 points from six matches.

Multan Sultans were restricted to 172-8 in 20 overs in reply to Peshawar Zalmi’s 196-6 in 20 overs. Sufyan Moqim (4-0-30-3) and Iftikhar Ahmed (4-0-32-2) shared the wickets of Sultans’ top five batters to leave them in a puzzle.

After Sultans opted to bowl, Zalmi’s Kusal Mendis anchored the innings with 68 from 40 balls hitting six fours and three sixes, while Mohammad Haris provided a blistering start with 38 from 17 deliveries as Peshawar posted 196 for six.

Peshawar tore into the Multan attack through Haris who smashed three sixes and four boundaries at the top of the order. The opening batter took Mohammad Nawaz for 21 in the third over before nicking one to Josh Philippe behind the stumps.

PSL 2026: Babar Azam, Kusal Mendis Come in For Rescue

Babar Azam and Mendis then rebuilt with a measured 24-run stand before the captain fell for 18 in the eighth over, caught by Muhammad Shahzad off Nawaz as he attempted to break the shackles with the scoreboard reading 72 for two.

Mendis continued to tick the scoreboard over alongside Farhan Yousaf who struck 30 from 22 deliveries including three sixes. The pair added 63 for the third wicket before Farhan hoicked one straight to Shan Masood at deep midwicket off Mohammad Wasim Jnr in the 15th over.

Mendis brought up his half-century off 29 deliveries and continued to torment Multan’s attack before falling for 68 in the 18th over caught at long-on. He finished the outing with 309 runs to his name in the tournament.

Mohammad Ismail (3-0-22-2) had struck four balls earlier to remove Michael Bracewell (14, 8b, 1×4, 1×6). Iftikhar then provided the late impetus with a 10 off five including a four and a six off Wasim Jnr in the 19th over before falling to Siddle (4-0-29-2) in the 20th, as Peshawar finished on 196 for six.

In reply, Multan got off to a flying start through Sahibzada Farhan (17, 10b, 3x4s) and Steve Smith who added 30 for the opening wicket before Iftikhar struck in the third over to dismiss Farhan.

Smith and Philippe then counter-attacked in style with Philippe racing to 32 from just 17 balls including six fours as the pair took Multan past 80 inside nine overs.

The game swung decisively in the 10th over when Sufyan struck twice. Smith was the first to fall for 31 from 29 balls including three boundaries attempting a slog sweep. Two balls later, Philippe was trapped leg-before wicket for 32 playing across the line.

Multan slipped from 85 for one to 86 for three and never quite recovered the required momentum.

Ashton Turner (20, 13b, 2x4s, 1×6) and Shan added 37 for the fourth wicket before Sufyan struck again in the 14th over, bowling Turner for 20 through a sharply turning delivery that crashed into the leg stump.

Shan fought hard with a 19-ball 35 including five fours but holed out to Samad off Iftikhar in the 16th over, leaving Multan needing 51 from 30 deliveries.

Nahid then closed the door at the death, dismissing Arafat Minhas (4) caught by Babar Azam in the 17th over and completing his quota by having Mohammad Wasim caught behind for four in the two-run 19th over as Mendis took a stunning catch.

Aamir Jamal accounted for Mohammad Nawaz (16, 16b, 1×4) in the final over as Multan finished on 172 for eight, 24 runs short of the target.

Sufiyan, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets, was named Player of the Match for his match-turning spell of three for 30.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Kavya Maran’s Priceless Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Gifts Her Flowers Following SRH’s Win Over Rajasthan Royals | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamBabar Azam battingBabar Azam runsCricketCricket newshome-hero-pos-11Pakistan Super LeaguePSL 2026PSL 2026 NewsPSL 2026 schedulePSL 2026 updates

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s Priceless Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Gifts Her Flowers Following SRH’s Win Over Rajasthan Royals | WATCH

WATCH: Kavya Maran’s Reaction Goes Viral After Praful Hinge Removes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on First Ball During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Clash

WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Predicted XI: Will MS Dhoni Play Against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

LATEST NEWS

US vs China in Strait Of Hormuz Escalates: Sanctioned Chinese Tanker Crosses Hormuz Despite Trump’s Blockade, Iran Mocks US Move — Will This Trigger a Global Crisis?

‘I Am Your Wife’: US Man Dies By Suicide After Google Gemini Asked Him To Join Her In ‘Digital World’—Know How A Romantic Conversation Turns Fatal

JAC Class 11 Result 2026 Declared at jacresults.com, Know How to Check Marks and Download Marksheet

Was Noida Workers Wages Hike Protest Planned? From WhatsApp Groups To QR Codes, A ‘Coordinated Manner To Incite Unrest’, Everything Explained

Bihar New CM Race: Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades Of Leadership, Son Nishant, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Set For Key Roles

Mumbai Concert Turns Deadly: Who Were the Two 24-Year-Old MBA Students Killed In Suspected Drug Overdose In Goregaon? Five Held, Including Organisers

Pakistan Essential Drug Price Crisis: Insulin, Thyroid and Medicines See Massive Hike, Doctors Issue Serious Warning

Gujarat TAT HS Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at sebexam.org, Check PDF Download Link and Objection Details

On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact

PSL 2026: ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PSL 2026: ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PSL 2026: ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH
PSL 2026: ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH
PSL 2026: ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH
PSL 2026: ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH

QUICK LINKS