PSL 2026: ‘Strike-Rate Ka Rola Dala Hota Hai’ — Babar Azam Hits Back at Reporter in Fiery Press Conference | WATCH

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has opened up about the discussion around the strike-rate. The right-handed batter has said that it depends upon the situation of the match. “You have to play differently at different numbers. At that time, what kind of guard to play, you also have to look at the score board, and the strike rate also creates a lot of fuss. My belief is that you first have to assess the conditions,” Azam said after the match against Multan Sultans.

“You have to assess that every day the wicket is not the same. Every day you cannot play the same way,” the Peshawar Zalmi batter said.

Other batters scored at a faster pace on the same surface. Mohammad Haris made 38 off 17 balls, while Kusal Mendis scored 68 off 40 balls.

“You will face challenges, the opposition team also comes having done their homework, you cannot hit your preferred shots freely (aap muhh utha ke shots nahi maar sakte). On one good day things will click, otherwise you have to work (hard) for it,” he added.

PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Extend Positive Run

Peshawar Zalmi extended their unbeaten run in HBL Pakistan Super League 11 with a 24-run win over Multan Sultans in Match 22 at the National Bank Stadium on Monday, maintaining their position at the top of the standings with 11 points from six matches.

Multan Sultans were restricted to 172-8 in 20 overs in reply to Peshawar Zalmi’s 196-6 in 20 overs. Sufyan Moqim (4-0-30-3) and Iftikhar Ahmed (4-0-32-2) shared the wickets of Sultans’ top five batters to leave them in a puzzle.

After Sultans opted to bowl, Zalmi’s Kusal Mendis anchored the innings with 68 from 40 balls hitting six fours and three sixes, while Mohammad Haris provided a blistering start with 38 from 17 deliveries as Peshawar posted 196 for six.

Peshawar tore into the Multan attack through Haris who smashed three sixes and four boundaries at the top of the order. The opening batter took Mohammad Nawaz for 21 in the third over before nicking one to Josh Philippe behind the stumps.

“Conditions or situation bht matter krti hai ap har din aa k muh utha k shots ni mar skty agli team b working kr k ati hai.” Babar Azam opens up on strike rate matter ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wyWqsLd3fb — Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakartarar_) April 13, 2026

PSL 2026: Babar Azam, Kusal Mendis Come in For Rescue

Babar Azam and Mendis then rebuilt with a measured 24-run stand before the captain fell for 18 in the eighth over, caught by Muhammad Shahzad off Nawaz as he attempted to break the shackles with the scoreboard reading 72 for two.

Mendis continued to tick the scoreboard over alongside Farhan Yousaf who struck 30 from 22 deliveries including three sixes. The pair added 63 for the third wicket before Farhan hoicked one straight to Shan Masood at deep midwicket off Mohammad Wasim Jnr in the 15th over.

Mendis brought up his half-century off 29 deliveries and continued to torment Multan’s attack before falling for 68 in the 18th over caught at long-on. He finished the outing with 309 runs to his name in the tournament.

Mohammad Ismail (3-0-22-2) had struck four balls earlier to remove Michael Bracewell (14, 8b, 1×4, 1×6). Iftikhar then provided the late impetus with a 10 off five including a four and a six off Wasim Jnr in the 19th over before falling to Siddle (4-0-29-2) in the 20th, as Peshawar finished on 196 for six.

In reply, Multan got off to a flying start through Sahibzada Farhan (17, 10b, 3x4s) and Steve Smith who added 30 for the opening wicket before Iftikhar struck in the third over to dismiss Farhan.

Smith and Philippe then counter-attacked in style with Philippe racing to 32 from just 17 balls including six fours as the pair took Multan past 80 inside nine overs.

The game swung decisively in the 10th over when Sufyan struck twice. Smith was the first to fall for 31 from 29 balls including three boundaries attempting a slog sweep. Two balls later, Philippe was trapped leg-before wicket for 32 playing across the line.

Multan slipped from 85 for one to 86 for three and never quite recovered the required momentum.

Ashton Turner (20, 13b, 2x4s, 1×6) and Shan added 37 for the fourth wicket before Sufyan struck again in the 14th over, bowling Turner for 20 through a sharply turning delivery that crashed into the leg stump.

Shan fought hard with a 19-ball 35 including five fours but holed out to Samad off Iftikhar in the 16th over, leaving Multan needing 51 from 30 deliveries.

Nahid then closed the door at the death, dismissing Arafat Minhas (4) caught by Babar Azam in the 17th over and completing his quota by having Mohammad Wasim caught behind for four in the two-run 19th over as Mendis took a stunning catch.

Aamir Jamal accounted for Mohammad Nawaz (16, 16b, 1×4) in the final over as Multan finished on 172 for eight, 24 runs short of the target.

Sufiyan, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets, was named Player of the Match for his match-turning spell of three for 30.

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