LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Redmi A7 Pro Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

Liverpool host PSG in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Anfield, trailing 2–0. Check live streaming details, kickoff time, match preview, predicted starting XIs and all you need to know, here

Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World? | X
Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World? | X

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: April 14, 2026 20:08:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

On Tuesday night, Liverpool will return to Anfield for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarterfinals second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, trailing 2–0 from the first encounter in Paris. Check the Liverpool vs PSG live streaming details below. 

Liverpool enter the match following a 2–0 victory over Fulham at the same venue on Saturday. This win was a vital confidence booster after a difficult week that included their first-leg defeat to PSG and a heavy exit from the FA Cup.

 
Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are coming into the second leg match in exceptional form, currently riding a seven-match winning streak across all competitions. Unlike Liverpool, PSG has had a full week of rest as their scheduled Ligue 1 fixture against Nantes was postponed to support their European title defence. 

Liverpool vs PSG Head-To-Head Record: 

  • Total Matches: 5
  • PSG Wins: 2
  • Liverpool Wins: 3
  • Draws: 0

Liverpool vs PSG Predicted Starting XIs:

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Ekitike.

Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming Details: 

When is the Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-2026 Quarterfinal Leg-2 match?

The Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain match will take place on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. In Indian Standard Time, the match will be held on April 15, Wednesday (12:30 AM IST).

What time will Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-2026 Quarterfinal Leg-2 match kickoff? 

The Champions League quarterfinal match will start at 8:00 PM BST / 9:00 PM CEST / 12:30 AM IST. 

Which venue will host the Liverpool vs PSG UCL match?

The second leg of the UCL quarterfinal between Liverpool and PSG will be held at the Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Where to watch the Liverpool vs PSG, Champions League match in India?

The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

UEFA Champions League 2026 Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain: Live Streaming Details Worldwide And Local Kickoff Time     

Region Country/Area Broadcasters Local Kickoff Time (Full Date + Timezone)
Europe Albania Tring 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Armenia Fast Media 23:00, April 14, 2026 (AMT)
Europe Austria Sky Austria, Canal+, Servus TV*, ORF* 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Azerbaijan CBC Sport, İçtimai TV 23:00, April 14, 2026 (AZT)
Europe Belarus Okko 22:00, April 14, 2026 (MSK)
Europe Belgium DPG Media, RTL Belgium, Proximus, Telenet 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Bosnia & Herzegovina Arena Sport 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Bulgaria bTV, A1 Bulgaria 22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
Europe Croatia HRT, Arena Sport 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Cyprus CYTA 22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
Europe Czechia TV Nova 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Denmark Viaplay 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Estonia TV3 22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
Europe Finland MTV Oy 22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
Europe France Canal+ 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Germany DAZN, Amazon Prime, ZDF* 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Greece Cosmote TV, AlterEgo 22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
Europe Hungary RTL, Sport 1 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Iceland Syn, Viaplay 19:00, April 14, 2026 (GMT)
Europe Ireland RTE, Premier Sports 20:00, April 14, 2026 (IST – Irish Standard Time)
Europe Italy Sky, Amazon Prime 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Netherlands Ziggo Sport 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Norway TV2 Norway 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Poland Canal+ 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Portugal Sport TV, DAZN 20:00, April 14, 2026 (WEST)
Europe Spain Telefonica 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Sweden Viaplay 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Switzerland blue, SRG 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Türkiye TRT 22:00, April 14, 2026 (TRT)
Europe United Kingdom HBO Max, Amazon Prime, BBC* 20:00, April 14, 2026 (BST)
Africa & Middle East Nigeria SuperSport 20:00, April 14, 2026 (WAT)
Africa & Middle East South Africa SuperSport 21:00, April 14, 2026 (SAST)
Africa & Middle East MENA beIN 22:00, April 14, 2026 (GST)
Americas Argentina FOX Sports Argentina, ESPN 16:00, April 14, 2026 (ART)
Americas Brazil TNT Sports, SBT 16:00, April 14, 2026 (BRT)
Americas Canada (ET) DAZN 15:00, April 14, 2026 (EDT)
Americas Mexico Max, FOX 13:00, April 14, 2026 (CST)
Americas USA (ET) Paramount+, TUDN, DAZN 15:00, April 14, 2026 (EDT)
Asia & Pacific India Sony 00:30, April 15, 2026 (IST – Indian Standard Time)
Asia & Pacific Pakistan Sony, Tapmad 00:00, April 15, 2026 (PKT)
Asia & Pacific Bangladesh Sony, Tapmad 01:00, April 15, 2026 (BST – Bangladesh Standard Time)
Asia & Pacific China iQIYI 03:00, April 15, 2026 (CST – China Standard Time)
Asia & Pacific Japan WOWOW, Lemino*, U-NEXT* 04:00, April 15, 2026 (JST)
Asia & Pacific South Korea SPO TV 04:00, April 15, 2026 (KST)
Asia & Pacific Indonesia (WIB) beIN, SCTV 02:00, April 15, 2026 (WIB)
Asia & Pacific Thailand beIN 02:00, April 15, 2026 (ICT)
Asia & Pacific Singapore beIN 03:00, April 15, 2026 (SGT)
Asia & Pacific Australia (Sydney) Stan Sport 05:00, April 15, 2026 (AEST)
Asia & Pacific New Zealand DAZN 07:00, April 15, 2026 (NZST)
Global In-flight & Ships Sport24 Varies by route
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: footballFootball newsLiverpool FCParis Saint-GermainUEFA Champions League

RELATED News

CSK vs KKR Match Prediction: Can Sanju Samson-Starrer Chennai Super Kings Dominate Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk— Who Wins Today’s IPL 2026 Clash?

UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead SRH Again? Report Says Cricket Australia Likely to Issue NOC Soon; Return Date Revealed

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 22- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

CSK Opener Sanju Samson Wins ICC Player of the Month Award, Rewarded for T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump On 40-Minute Call After Iran-US Peace Talks Fail In Pakistan; Here Is What They Discussed

Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

IICMA 2026 brings the World to New Delhi for a Celebration of Global Cake Artistry

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price In India: What The Budget Phone Offers And Why It Could Be A Strong Pick Under Rs 12,000

Stock Market Crash: Should Investors Turn Greedy Or Stay Cautious? Key Things To Keep In Mind Amid Rising Volatility

‘Sacred Opportunity‘: Samrat Chaudhary Lauds Nitish Kumar’s Mentorship, Praises BJP For Appointing Him As Bihar’s CM

Chhattisgarh’s Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Blast: Huge Explosion Kills 9 Workers, Over 30 Injured

Bihar New Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary Is New CM; Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav, Nishant Kumar Among Front Runners For Deputy Role

After Moya Brennan’s Death, Fans Revisit Clannad’s ‘In a Lifetime’ – Hidden Meaning Goes Viral

Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?
Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?
Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?
Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

QUICK LINKS