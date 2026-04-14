Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

On Tuesday night, Liverpool will return to Anfield for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarterfinals second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, trailing 2–0 from the first encounter in Paris. Check the Liverpool vs PSG live streaming details below.

Liverpool enter the match following a 2–0 victory over Fulham at the same venue on Saturday. This win was a vital confidence booster after a difficult week that included their first-leg defeat to PSG and a heavy exit from the FA Cup.



Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are coming into the second leg match in exceptional form, currently riding a seven-match winning streak across all competitions. Unlike Liverpool, PSG has had a full week of rest as their scheduled Ligue 1 fixture against Nantes was postponed to support their European title defence.

Liverpool vs PSG Head-To-Head Record:

Total Matches: 5

PSG Wins: 2

Liverpool Wins: 3

Draws: 0

Liverpool vs PSG Predicted Starting XIs:

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Ekitike.

Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming Details:

When is the Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-2026 Quarterfinal Leg-2 match?

The Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain match will take place on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. In Indian Standard Time, the match will be held on April 15, Wednesday (12:30 AM IST).

What time will Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-2026 Quarterfinal Leg-2 match kickoff?

The Champions League quarterfinal match will start at 8:00 PM BST / 9:00 PM CEST / 12:30 AM IST.

Which venue will host the Liverpool vs PSG UCL match?

The second leg of the UCL quarterfinal between Liverpool and PSG will be held at the Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Where to watch the Liverpool vs PSG, Champions League match in India?

The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

UEFA Champions League 2026 Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain: Live Streaming Details Worldwide And Local Kickoff Time