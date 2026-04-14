Uttar Pradesh Horror: Baby’s Head Severed And Left In Womb During ‘Forced Delivery’, Surgery Saves Mother

A tragic and shocking incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh, India. A delivery has turned into a tragic ending with the baby’s body being detached because of a failed forced delivery attempt, raising many questions about alleged negligence by medical professionals and the responsibility of frontline healthcare workers in the state.

According to the reports, Prema Devi was a pregnant woman trying to give birth when she was being taken to Community Health Centre located in the Kudraha area. Instead of being taken to a specialist medical provider to wait for the appropriate level of care, Prema Devi was left in the hands of an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) who was present at the time of her delivery and decided to make the delivery happen based on her own assessment of the situation.

Forced Delivery Attempt in Uttar Pradesh Turns Fatal

However, the ASHA also gave Prema Devi a pain-relieving injection and, even with complications during the delivery process, attempted to do the delivery on her own without any medical supervision, which unfortunately resulted in a tragic outcome.

During the delivery, the baby’s body was out of the womb. Still, the head was stuck inside, as the situation turned critical the community health centre refered her to a specialist hospital, however due to the forced normal delivery the baby’s head was severed. When doctors at the specialist hospital saw this they performed an emergency surgery and removed the head from inside the mother.

“We operated on a priority basis and removed the head. Currently, the woman is safe and is undergoing treatment,” a doctor said.

Mother’s serious state raises concern across Uttar Pradesh

As Prema Devi’s condition deteriorated after the incident, she was taken urgently for medical assistance. Her life was at stake, incidents like these highlight how gaps exist regarding emergency maternal care across parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Health experts have stated that true specialists doctors must perform complex births and have access to at least basic facilities under hospitals. Yet many rural communities within Uttar Pradesh continue to perform unsafe complex deliveries, exposing mothers and infants to danger.

Negligence Allegations Surface in Uttar Pradesh Case

As after the birth incident happened in Uttar Pradesh, there has been outrage raised and calls made for investigations regarding negligence. There are serious questions regarding the lack of professional assistance seeking right away and why an untrained or poorly trained/qualified intervened in a birth that occurred in such sensitive locations of Uttar Pradesh.

The prior similar cases in Uttar Pradesh show a prevalence of forced and poorly conducted deliveries. In addition, in Bulandshahr, there was a birth that was induced, and there was a newborn whose head was cut off during the such forced delivery procedure; the perpetrator, at least in this case according to the police report, ran away, leaving both the mother and the infant.

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