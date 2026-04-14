Mumbai Concert Turns Deadly: Who Were the Two 24-Year-Old MBA Students Killed In Suspected Drug Overdose In Goregaon? Five Held, Including Organisers

An investigation has been launched following a horrifying incident that occurred during a live music event in Mumbai on April 11, 2008, when two MBA students tragically lost their lives, reportedly due to an overdose of drugs. The concert, held at an exhibition facility in Goregaon East, attracted thousands of young people looking for enjoyment and entertainment. However, what should have been a memorable night of celebration quickly transitioned to a situation that none of those present could have anticipated.

Reports say that police believe the deaths of the two students were caused by an overdose of drugs, and they took immediate action to ensure those responsible were held accountable, and five individuals have been detained, including two fellow students and three others connected to the Mumbai concert’s organization. In addition, police have not yet released the names of the deceased or the accused.

Who were the students who died at the Mumbai concert

According to reports, The two deceased students were both from an MBA program at a prestigious institution located in South Mumbai and were each approximately twenty-four years old. They were part of a larger group consisting of approximately fifteen students who attended the Mumbai concert together as a group.

An investigation has found that both students were from Charni Road and had reportedly ingested ecstasy pills before and during the event. The police believe that both students obtained the pills from students they knew, which adds another layer of concern to the Mumbai concert tragedy.

Mumbai concert turns chaotic as students fall ill during event

During the Mumbai concert, multiple spectators became sick from consuming large quantities of drugs and or alcohol, including both students who appeared to show signs of distress while still at the venue.

As per reports, The two students were taken to the hospital for treatment, with one student having been transported to Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital, located in Jogeshwari, while the other student travelled to multiple hospitals including j.j. hospital, in South Mumbai. Tragically, one student died early April 12, and the other student died later April 12.

Five arrested after Mumbai concert deaths, police begin probe

After the students died, the police opened a case and arrested five people in relation to the Mumbai concert incident, including two MBA students accused of providing the drugs to the students and three people with organisational links to the event.

As per reports, amidst multiple charges filed against the organizers for these deaths, they were somehow able to evade regulations set forth by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Because of this lack of precaution taken by the organizers, there was little existing security and police presence at the area around the concert venue in Mumbai where this crime occurred, this resulted in the use and distribution of drugs being built into the area around the concert itself.

Mumbai concert incident raises serious concerns over safety

These deaths from the Mumbai concert have raised many questions about safety and drug usage among large groups of people. The number of individuals at this event has been reported to have been 3,000-4,000 people, following this concert a significant number of individuals have fallen ill.

Police have warned through the media that continuing to consume synthetic drugs such as ecstasy or other types of synthetic drugs can result in a deadly outcome for your health, so if you’re under 25 years old please refrain from consuming them at all costs. The investigation continues as the case is being researched as to how the drugs entered the concert venue, and to find out responsible parties in this tragic Mumbai concert incident.

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