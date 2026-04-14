US vs China in Strait Of Hormuz Escalates: Sanctioned Chinese Tanker Crosses Hormuz Despite Trump’s Blockade, Iran Mocks US Move — Will This Trigger a Global Crisis?

A tanker linked to China, which is under US sanctions, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. It became one of the first ships to pass through the important oil route after the US started blocking Iran’s ports. Even after threats from Donald Trump, the ship managed to cross which once again gave Iran a chance to criticize the US. Iran said the blockade only affects countries that Trump is not afraid of.

Sanctioned Chinese Tanker Crosses Hormuz Despite Trump’s Blockade on Iran

Rich Starry, would be the first to make it through the Strait and to exit the Gulf since the blockade began, data from LSEG and Kpler showed.

The tanker and its owner, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd were sanctioned by the United States for dealing with Iran. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Rich Starry is a medium-range tanker that is carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol, according to the data. It loaded the cargo at its last port of call, the UAE’s Hamriyah, the data showed.

The Chinese-owned tanker has a Chinese crew on board, the data showed.

US vs China in Strait Of Hormuz Escalates

This happened after Donald Trump announced that the US Navy would block ships going in and out of Iranian ports, following the failure of peace talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan. However, the US clarified that ships using ports outside Iran would not be stopped.

Because of this, it is still not clear whether the Chinese-linked tanker had visited any Iranian port before passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran did not missed the chance to taunt US as Iranian embassy in Ghana tweeted, “The US Navy, with its many ‘big beautiful ships,’ issued repeated warnings. Reportedly, the tanker’s captain upgraded to premium to skip the ads.”

Two Vessels Passed Strait Of Hormuz

A third Iran-linked tanker was entering the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday on the first full day of the U.S. blockade on vessels calling at Iranian ports, shipping data showed.

As the three vessels transiting the strait were not heading to Iranian ports, they are not covered by the blockade.

Panama-flagged Peace Gulf, a medium-range tanker, is heading to Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates, LSEG data showed.the other vessel that passed the vital oil chokepoint is Murlikishan.

The vessel typically moves Iranian naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock, to other non-Iranian Middle Eastern ports for export to Asia, Kpler data showed.

US Maritime Blockade Of Strait of Hormuz

United States Navy currently maintains a presence of at least 15 ships in the Middle East region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and 11 destroyers, which could potentially take part in a maritime blockade of Iran’s ports, according to a US official, following orders from President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

However, it remains unclear which specific vessels are positioned or designated for participation in the blockade, as earlier assessments indicate that the naval assets are widely dispersed across the US Central Command’s area of operations.

The deployed fleet includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln along with 11 destroyers, including the USS Bainbridge, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Delbert D. Black, USS John Finn, USS Michael Murphy, USS Mitscher, USS Pinckney, USS Rafael Peralta, USS Spruance and USS Milius. In addition, the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, comprising USS Tripoli, USS New Orleans, and USS Rushmore, is also deployed in the region.

The naval formation is accompanied by multiple support and escort vessels; however, it would need to transit either through the Suez Canal or exit the Mediterranean Sea and sail around Africa before reaching a position suitable to support any blockade operations.

Islamabad Talks Fail, Trump Imposes Naval Blockade On Iran, China Warns

The US president imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, following marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend that failed to yield any agreement. China on Monday (local time) issued a stark warning to the United States against its decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and cautioned it not to interfere in China’s relations with Iran. Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun said that Beijing would honour its trade and energy commitments with Tehran, saying Chinese vessels would keep operating in the area and warned against external interference.

(Inputs from ANI/Reuters)

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