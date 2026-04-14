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Home > India News > Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow

Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow

Samrat Choudhary New Bihar CM: After Nitish Kumar’s exit, Samrat Choudhary to take oath as Bihar CM tomorrow

Bihar Gets New CM: Samrat Choudhary to be sworn in tomorrow after Nitish Kumar quits. (Photo: ANI)
Bihar Gets New CM: Samrat Choudhary to be sworn in tomorrow after Nitish Kumar quits. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 14, 2026 17:02:57 IST

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Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow

Bihar Gets New CM: Samrat Choudhary to be sworn in tomorrow after Nitish Kumar quits.

(This is a breaking news story..)

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Tags: Bihar CMhome-hero-pos-1new Bihar Chief Ministernitish kumar resignationSamrat Choudhary

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Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow

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Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow

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Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow
Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow
Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow
Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow

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