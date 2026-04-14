Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price In India: What The Budget Phone Offers And Why It Could Be A Strong Pick Under Rs 12,000

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A7 Pro 5G (starting at ₹11,499, including launch offers) as it attempts to consolidate its position in the Indian budget smartphone market. With longer battery life, smooth scrolling and better software updates, the phone aims to attract the best of budget 5G at a price that won’t break the bank. The phone goes live on April 15 with Amazon and Xiaomi’s official online store, and will be available in Black, Mist Blue and Sunset Orange variants.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Big display and smooth scrolling

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G’s 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display is another highlight, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Though the phone does not offer a higher resolution than 720p, the high refresh rate translates to a smoother scrolling experience for social media and light gaming. The huge display also translates to a very good viewing experience for video streaming.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Performance and competition

The phone is powered by a Unisoc T8300 octa-core processor below a 6nm architecture and clocked at 2.2GHz. On the RAM and storage side, the phone offers 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expandable via microSD up to 2TB.

At its price point, the phone faces competition from phones like the Realme C83 and OPPO K14x, which are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300. While real-world performance of the Unisoc chip has not yet been tested, the specifications indicate that it should be able to run everyday apps like browsers, streaming services and light multitasking with ease.

Camera and Battery: The Essentials

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G has a 32MP main camera on the rear with a secondary sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies. True to form, it doesn’t have too much to be proud of in terms of camera.hardware

What really sets the phone apart is its battery. It’s a juggernaut with a 6,300mAh battery, one of the biggest in this portion of the market and competing with phones like the Realme P4 Lite 4G. It supports 15W wired charging and also has 7W reverse wired charging for accessories like TWS earphones.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Software and Longevity

The phone runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 with features like Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and HyperIsland to get real-time notifications.

One of the biggest selling points is its long-term software support. Xiaomi guarantees four years of Android updates and six years of security updates, way more than phones like the OPPO K14x and Realme C83 which will only get one Android update. This is great for anyone looking to keep their phone for longer.

Design and Other Features

This phone is dust and splash resistant with IP52 rating. It weighs 210g and is 8.15mm thick. Moreover, it also keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming rarer these days but is still a must-have for many users.

Should You Buy It?

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G at an effective price of ₹11,499 could be a big contender in the budget 5G segment. The phone deserves maximum praise for its huge battery, buttery smooth 120Hz display, and the best software support in the industry.

But, the phone is not without its compromises. The HD+ resolution and 4GB RAM across variations could deter power users and heavy multitaskers. Moreover, it remains to be seen how the Unisoc T8300 chipset performs in real-world.

At the moment, it may be better to wait for detailed performance tests and reviews. But for users who are looking for battery life, future software updates, and price, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G could be the best phone under ₹12,000.

ALSO READ: Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price