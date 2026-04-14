LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Ashok Kharat Viral MMS
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Vedanta boiler blast Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Ashok Kharat Viral MMS
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price

Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price

Vivo will launch the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India on April 15, 2026 via Flipkart, featuring a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, 144Hz OLED display, and a massive 9,020mAh battery, with an expected price of Rs 35,000–40,000.

vivo t5 pro 5g
vivo t5 pro 5g

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 14, 2026 18:19:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is all-set to introduce its new smartphone in India, Vivo T5 Pro 5G. The company has confirmed that the device will be launched on 15th April 2026 and it has also teased various details regarding the upcoming handset. The device will be the second smartphone of the latest mid-range T5 lineup, and it will soon go on sale through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The company has also rolled out a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform which reveals other details regarding the smartphone consisting of its key hardware details and expected price range. 



Vivo T5 Pro features and specifications 

The company has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 used in the Vivo T4 Pro. The company has confirmed that the handset will offer 120fps gaming support. The teaser also reveals that the rear panel will feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, offering two camera lenses, appearing in the top-left corner of the flat panel.  

The media reports suggest that the device will feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. One of the key highlights of the device is its massive 9,020mAh battery which is a major upgradation from the 6,500mAh battery on the T4 Pro. The device is expected to support 90W wired fast charging. More details regarding the phone are expected to be revealed during the launch. 

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launch Date and Price 

The company has confirmed that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will launch on 15th April 2026 through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The dedicated microsite reveals that the phone will be launched in different colour options, i.e., dubbed Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue. 

The company has revealed that the phone will be ship with the ‘biggest VC cooling system’ in the Rs 37,000 price segment in India. The reports indicates that the handset will be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. However, the company has not revealed the exact price of the handset.

Vivo X300 FE

Another phone which is expected to launch soon in India is Vivo X300 FE. The handset is anticipated to have a lightweight/sleek body design, being close to 191g and 7.99mm thick. The colour choices are anticipated to be Black, Green, and Purple; with an exclusive green variant being sold only in India.

The hardware specs may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, this chipset is expected to have approximately 36% more CPU performance than the previous generation, 11% more output from the GPU than the previous generation, and 40% more AI capabilities than the previous generation. Also, this phone is expected to use LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage which would allow for quick performance.

Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro XL To Debut Soon: Tensor G6, Triple Camera Setup, And 120Hz Refresh Rate, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: vivoVivo T5Vivo T5 Provivo T5 Pro 5G

RELATED News

Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

Motorola Edge 70 Pro To Debut Soon: 6,500mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging, And Premium Design, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

‘I Am Your Wife’: US Man Dies By Suicide After Google Gemini Asked Him To Join Her In ‘Digital World’—Know How A Romantic Conversation Turns Fatal

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL To Debut Soon: Tensor G6, Triple Camera Setup, And 120Hz Refresh Rate, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

Bentley Motors Appoints Priyanka Chopra As New Global Ambassador, Launches Documentary Style Campaign Showcasing Her Art And Continental GT

LATEST NEWS

‘Sacred Opportunity‘: Samrat Chaudhary Lauds Nitish Kumar’s Mentorship, Praises BJP For Appointing Him As Bihar’s CM

Chhattisgarh’s Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Blast: Huge Explosion Kills 9 Workers, Over 30 Injured

Bihar New Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary Is New CM; Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav, Nishant Kumar Among Front Runners For Deputy Role

After Moya Brennan’s Death, Fans Revisit Clannad’s ‘In a Lifetime’ – Hidden Meaning Goes Viral

Watch: UP Man’s Disturbing Kiss Viral Video With Hotel Staff in Thailand Triggers Harassment Row; Internet Divided Over Consent Debate

Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price

Does Ice-Cream Actually Cool Your Body? Doctor Shares Insight On Your Summer Treat

Kalesh At Eatery: Rs 80 Thali Billed As Rs 130; Customer Complaint Sparks Assault On Manager And Staff, Chaos Erupts

UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary: From Shakuni Choudhary’s Son To Crossing RJD–JDU Lines, Now Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister

Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price
Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price
Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price
Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price

QUICK LINKS