Vivo T5 Pro 5G All-Set To Debut In India: 9,020mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup, Check Launch Date And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is all-set to introduce its new smartphone in India, Vivo T5 Pro 5G. The company has confirmed that the device will be launched on 15th April 2026 and it has also teased various details regarding the upcoming handset. The device will be the second smartphone of the latest mid-range T5 lineup, and it will soon go on sale through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The company has also rolled out a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform which reveals other details regarding the smartphone consisting of its key hardware details and expected price range.







Vivo T5 Pro features and specifications

The company has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 used in the Vivo T4 Pro. The company has confirmed that the handset will offer 120fps gaming support. The teaser also reveals that the rear panel will feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, offering two camera lenses, appearing in the top-left corner of the flat panel.

The media reports suggest that the device will feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. One of the key highlights of the device is its massive 9,020mAh battery which is a major upgradation from the 6,500mAh battery on the T4 Pro. The device is expected to support 90W wired fast charging. More details regarding the phone are expected to be revealed during the launch.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launch Date and Price

The company has confirmed that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will launch on 15th April 2026 through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The dedicated microsite reveals that the phone will be launched in different colour options, i.e., dubbed Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue.

The company has revealed that the phone will be ship with the ‘biggest VC cooling system’ in the Rs 37,000 price segment in India. The reports indicates that the handset will be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. However, the company has not revealed the exact price of the handset. Vivo X300 FE Another phone which is expected to launch soon in India is Vivo X300 FE. The handset is anticipated to have a lightweight/sleek body design, being close to 191g and 7.99mm thick. The colour choices are anticipated to be Black, Green, and Purple; with an exclusive green variant being sold only in India. The hardware specs may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, this chipset is expected to have approximately 36% more CPU performance than the previous generation, 11% more output from the GPU than the previous generation, and 40% more AI capabilities than the previous generation. Also, this phone is expected to use LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage which would allow for quick performance. Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro XL To Debut Soon: Tensor G6, Triple Camera Setup, And 120Hz Refresh Rate, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

