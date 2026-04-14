Google Pixel 11 Pro XL To Debut Soon: Tensor G6, Triple Camera Setup, And 120Hz Refresh Rate, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

US based technology and innovation giant Google is gearing up for launch of its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Pixel 11 series. The lineup is expected to consist of four devices, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. However, the company has not officially announced anything yet, but several leaks and media reports have already given us a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro XL. Here is a complete leak from the launch timeline to pricing and specifications regarding the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL features and specifications

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to be powered by the in-house manufactured Tensor G6 chipset. Media reports and experts also suggest that the device is packed with a 5,500mAh battery supported by 67W or 90W wired fast charging.

However, another media reports regarding the optics of Pixel 11 Pro XL claim that the triple camera setup consists of a primary sensor of 50MP, 48MP of an ultra-wide sensor and a 40MP periscope sensor while the front panel features a 42MP camera for selfie and video calls.

The readers should note that all the details regarding the upcoming flagship from Google are based on leaks, rumours, and media reports.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL launch timeline and price in India

The flagship handset is expected to be launched between August 2026 and September 2026, alongside the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. According to media reports and industry insiders, the device is expected to price between Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,25,000 for the base variant. However, the company has not officially announced anything regarding the launch timeline and price.

Google Pixel 11 lineup key rival

One of the key competitors of the upcoming Android flagship series is the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup from Apple. Apple’s latest lineup is also expected to consist of iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone fold. The company is expected to introduce the lineup globally in September 2026. However, the US-based smartphone manufacturing giant has not officially confirmed the launch timeline of the flagship series. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks, credit: X

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications

The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to feature a bigger OLED display of 6.9-inch. Both the handsets will support ProMotion and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The early leaks suggest that the company may get rid of the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 18 Pro variants, opting for a punch-hole selfie camera with under-display Face ID instead.

However, the experts claims that the company will simply opt for a smaller Dynamic Island this time which will marginally increase the screen real estate on both the handsets

The iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to be powered by the A20 Pro chip which will be built using TSMC’s advanced 2-nanometer process.

Media reports and leaks suggest that the A20 chipset is expected to deliver up to 15 per cent faster performance and 30 per cent better efficiency compared to the A19 Pro chipset used in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The device is expected to feature a bigger battery somewhere between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. In terms of optics, the device will retain a triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP 4x telephoto sensor. The company is likely to introduce variable aperture on at least the primary rear sensor allowing users greater control over exposure and depth of field. Also Read: Vivo X300 FE Expected To Launch In India Soon: Check Price, Specs, Camera Details And Flagship AI Features