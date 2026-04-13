Vivo X300 FE Expected To Launch In India Soon: Check Price, Specs, Camera Details And Flagship AI Features

The Vivo X300 FE is anticipated to be available in India shortly after its announcement in Russia, however there still has not been an official announcement, and the timeframe appears to be sometime in early May.

The new vivo x300 fe will likely be aimed at those who want a premium phone but don’t want to spend the money: it will probably cost less than the regular vivo x300, which retails for around Rs 75,000.

Vivo X300 FE Camera: vivo x300 fe May Get ZEISS Telephoto Kit

One really interesting thing about the vivo x300 FE will be its camera capabilities. You will be able to purchase a zeiss telephoto Extender Kit separately to use with the vivo x300 fe; this kit will attach to your phone via a custom-designed case.

The telephoto extender will provide additional zoom functionality by about 2.35 times (allowing for optical zoom of up to 200mm and a focal length of up to 1600mm) and will be able to support a 50-megapixel zeiss Telephoto camera capable of taking images at a much higher resolution while in zoom than any digital camera can produce.

Vivo X300 FE Specs: vivo x300 fe Expected Features and Design

The Vivo x300 fe is anticipated to have a lightweight/sleek body design, being close to 191g and 7.99mm thick. The colour choices are anticipated to be Black, Green, and Purple; with an exclusive green variant being sold only in India.

The hardware specs may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, this chipset is expected to have approximately 36% more CPU performance than the previous generation, 11% more output from the GPU than the previous generation, and 40% more AI capabilities than the previous generation. Also, this phone is expected to use LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage which would allow for quick performance.

Vivo X300 FE Software: vivo x300 fe AI Features and Performance

The operating system on the vivo x300 fe will most likely be based on the latest version of android, OriginOS 6. Some of the expected features that could be included with the android version of this device are items such as Atomic Island ™ which allows users to share or transfer files from one Android device to another quickly through Drag-and-Drop.

In terms of AI functionality, some of the anticipated AI capabilities on this Smartphone will include; AI Portrait Modes, AI VFX tools (e.g., allowing effects such as Aurora or Snow to be added to pictures), etc., in conjunction with the telephoto extender kit will likely allow for better Portrait Photography than was previously possible.

Vivo X300 FE Camera Setup: vivo x300 fe Full Imaging Details

In addition to a telephoto lens, the camera system is expected to feature three camera sensors – likely to have a primary sensor of 50 megapixels, paired with two other lenses (the 50-megapixel periscope) and an ultra-wide of 8 megapixels.

For selfies, the expected front camera is also 50 megapixels in size. Some of the other possible features include dual-camera video recording, as well as a multi-focal portrait flash system which would work with focal lengths between 23m and 100m, and could include a stage mode as well.

Vivo X300 FE Battery: vivo x300 fe Charging and Competition

A battery size of 6,500mAh is expected to power the Vivo X300 FE, with 90-watt wired charging and 40-watt wireless charging, along with bypass charging (which helps with battery health by not charging the battery until it is completely drained) and improved thermal management to help keep battery health.

Additionally, there may be many competing devices coming out later in 2021, such as the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S26. In addition to being an innovative camera phone, the Vivo X300 FE is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated smartphone releases in India for the year.