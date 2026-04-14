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Home > Regionals News > Chhattisgarh’s Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Blast: Huge Explosion Kills 9 Workers, Over 30 Injured

Chhattisgarh’s Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Blast: Huge Explosion Kills 9 Workers, Over 30 Injured

A boiler explosion at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh injured 30–40 workers, with fears of fatalities yet to be officially confirmed.

Deadly Blast at Vedanta Plant in Chhattisgarh (Images: X)
Deadly Blast at Vedanta Plant in Chhattisgarh (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 14, 2026 18:58:27 IST

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Chhattisgarh’s Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Blast: Huge Explosion Kills 9 Workers, Over 30 Injured

A tragic boiler explosion at a Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district has left nine people dead and over 30 others injured, police confirmed on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Singhi Tarai area, sending shockwaves across the region.

Sakti district Superintendent of Police Praful Thakur said, “Nine people died, and 15 were injured in a boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Singhi Tarai area of Sakti district. The injured have been taken to the hospital in Raigarh.”

Chhattisgarh Vedanta blast: Investigation underway as officials assess the situation

Authorities have launched an investigation to understand the cause of the blast. Raigarh SDM Mahesh Sharma said officials are looking into all aspects of the incident.

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He stated, “A heartbreaking incident has taken place at the Vedanta Power plant today in which some workers have been injured, and their treatment is underway. Our investigation is ongoing.”

Chhattisgarh Vedanta blast: Families struggle for information amid chaos

Amid the confusion, families of the injured workers have been left anxious and desperate for updates. Rajkumar, whose son was hurt in the blast, expressed frustration over the lack of communication.

“My son is admitted here. Around 3 PM, this incident happened. We are asking about his condition, but no one is telling us anything. My son was working here for 4 months. No one from the Power Plant came here,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Vedanta blast: Political leaders express grief, call for support

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also reacted to the tragedy, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and urging authorities to ensure proper care for the injured.

In a post on X, he said, “The news of the boiler blast at Sakti Sthit Vedanta Power Plant is extremely heartbreaking. According to the information received, in this horrific accident, workers have so far died unexpectedly, and reports indicate that dozens of workers have been severely injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the bereaved families. I request the government and administration to make arrangements not only for appropriate compensation for the victims but also for the proper treatment of all the injured. I pray to God for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Chhattisgarh Vedanta blast: Company responds, promises full support and probe

Responding to the incident, a spokesperson from the power plant called it an unfortunate event and said immediate steps were being taken to help those affected.

The spokesperson said, “An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant on the afternoon of 14 April 2026, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL, which operates and maintains the unit. Our immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment for all those affected. We are extending full support to the injured and are closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities. We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those affected during this difficult time.”

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Mumbai Concert Turns Deadly: Who Were the Two 24-Year-Old MBA Students Killed In Suspected Drug Overdose In Goregaon? Five Held, Including Organisers

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Chhattisgarh’s Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Blast: Huge Explosion Kills 9 Workers, Over 30 Injured

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Chhattisgarh’s Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Blast: Huge Explosion Kills 9 Workers, Over 30 Injured

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Chhattisgarh’s Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Blast: Huge Explosion Kills 9 Workers, Over 30 Injured
Chhattisgarh’s Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Blast: Huge Explosion Kills 9 Workers, Over 30 Injured
Chhattisgarh’s Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Blast: Huge Explosion Kills 9 Workers, Over 30 Injured
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