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Home > Sports News > Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2026, Salary, Endorsements, Girlfriend And Love Life – Full Breakdown Inside

Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2026, Salary, Endorsements, Girlfriend And Love Life – Full Breakdown Inside

Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth has soared to an estimated $42.3M - $85M following his 2026 Australian Open triumph. From his $35M endorsement portfolio with Nike and Rolex to the truth about dating rumors with Peggy Gou, get the full breakdown of the Spaniard's life and career earnings here.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. (X)
Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 14, 2026 21:27:13 IST

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Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2026, Salary, Endorsements, Girlfriend And Love Life – Full Breakdown Inside

Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2026: The 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has been the blue-eyed boy of Tennis ever since he arrived at the big stage. His achievements in the game so far have been phenomenal to say the least, with Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, among others. With this kind of reputation in the world of tennis, Alcaraz is bound to be among the richest players in the game. As per a report by Forbes, Alzaraz has already hit the mark of $42.3 million, while there are other sources that suggest his net worth to be between $50 million and $85 million. Notably, this is not just because of the prize money of the tournament but also due to off-court business deals.

Carlos Alcaraz Endorsements: 

According to reports, significant endorsement agreements with Nike, Rolex, Babolat, BMW, and Louis Vuitton contributed over $35 million in 2025 alone. His initial training at the academy when he was 11 with Juan Carlos Ferrero laid the groundwork for this success. Alcaraz reached his latest significant milestone by winning the 2026 Australian Open, which increased his total career earnings and demonstrated his continued progress in global tennis.

Also, the Spaniard earns close to $2 million for appearances in exhibitions.

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Carlos Alcaraz Total Salary: 

Except for salary, Alcaraz is expected to earn around $13 million via prize money.

Carlos Alcaraz Girlfriend and Love Life:

Supporters are keen to find out if Carlos has a significant other rooting for him during his first appearance at the Barcelona Open. It is worth noting that Carlos allegedly received marriage offers from his female admirers. Yet, not long ago, when Carlos was questioned if his heart had been captured, he replied:

“No, I’m free. I’m free. I’m free.”

Carlos Alcaraz-Peggy Gou

Although Carlos Alcaraz is officially single, his name has repeatedly been associated with several girls. Recently, Carlos was associated with South Korean DJ Peggy Gou. The pair ignited romance rumors when Peggy was seen in Carlos’ player box during his quarter-final game in Melbourne on January 27, 2026. Peggy was spotted energetically supporting Carlos from the bleachers. They were seen relishing dinner together in Seoul. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old Spanish tennis player rejected the speculations and referred to Peggy as a “great friend.” After the match, Carlos stated:

“Yes, she’s a friend. She’s really, really cool, and I’d better win the next round if I want to see her playing [live on stage], so I’m just happy to see her around. Just got great support from her, which is really, really cool.”

Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu

The 22-year-old Spaniard also tried to link him up with Emma Raducanu. However, Emma was quick to debunk the rumours and stated that they were “just friends.”

Also Read: Liverpool vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

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Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2026, Salary, Endorsements, Girlfriend And Love Life – Full Breakdown Inside

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Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2026, Salary, Endorsements, Girlfriend And Love Life – Full Breakdown Inside
Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2026, Salary, Endorsements, Girlfriend And Love Life – Full Breakdown Inside
Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2026, Salary, Endorsements, Girlfriend And Love Life – Full Breakdown Inside
Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2026, Salary, Endorsements, Girlfriend And Love Life – Full Breakdown Inside

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