Delhi Blast Live Updates: 8 Dead, 24 Injured After Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro, High Alert Issued, NIA, NSG Teams To Visit The Site

Delhi Blast Live Updates: Delhi Blast Live Updates: High Alert Issued, One Dead After Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro
Delhi Blast: An explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening caused a fire that damaged multiple vehicles and resulted in one confirmed fatality. The incident took place near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. According to officials, the blast originated in a car, which subsequently led to three to four nearby vehicles catching fire.
In a statement, the Delhi Fire Department (DFS) said, “A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.”
The fire department received the first call at 7:05 PM, after which seven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze and secure the area. Authorities have since issued a high alert across Delhi in response to the explosion.
The incident occurred on the same day that Jammu and Kashmir Police, working with central agencies, busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning operations across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia voiced concern over the explosion near the Red Fort, describing the incident as “deeply worrying.” In a post on X, he conveyed prayers for the recovery of those injured and the safety of people across Delhi and the country. Sisodia emphasized that unity, calm, and collective resolve are essential in confronting fear and attempts to spread terror.
दिल्ली में हुए विस्फोट की खबर बेहद चिंताजनक है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।
प्रार्थना है कि दिल्ली और देश के सभी नागरिक सुरक्षित रहें।
ऐसे समय में शांति और संयम बनाए रखना ही सबसे बड़ी ताकत है- आतंक और भय का जवाब हमारी एकजुटता से ही दिया जा सकता है।
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 10, 2025
#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | Kishor Prasad, DIG CRPF reaches the spot.
He says, “It is too early to say anything. I am just going to the site…” pic.twitter.com/JCpKlWZqu5
— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik says, “We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control.… pic.twitter.com/lhSAPPRP5m
— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
#WATCH | Blast near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro station | A Delhi Police official says, “As of now, I can’t tell you anything. Investigation is being done.” pic.twitter.com/GBGJlZZ18G
— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | “When we saw someone’s hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can’t explain it in words…” said a local to ANI pic.twitter.com/vmibMbPFUk
— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025