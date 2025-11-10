Delhi Blast Live Updates: 8 Dead, 24 Injured After Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro, High Alert Issued, NIA, NSG Teams To Visit The Site

Delhi Blast Live Updates: Delhi Blast Live Updates: High Alert Issued, One Dead After Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro

Delhi Red Fort metro blast kills one; multiple vehicles damaged. Fire department, police issue high alert across city. Photo: ANI.

Delhi Blast: An explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening caused a fire that damaged multiple vehicles and resulted in one confirmed fatality. The incident took place near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. According to officials, the blast originated in a car, which subsequently led to three to four nearby vehicles catching fire.

Delhi Fire Department Issues Statement On Delhi Blast

In a statement, the Delhi Fire Department (DFS) said, “A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.”

High Alert Across Delhi

The fire department received the first call at 7:05 PM, after which seven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze and secure the area. Authorities have since issued a high alert across Delhi in response to the explosion.

The incident occurred on the same day that Jammu and Kashmir Police, working with central agencies, busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning operations across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.