Delhi Blast Live Updates: 8 Dead, 24 Injured After Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro, High Alert Issued, NIA, NSG Teams To Visit The Site

🕒 Updated: November 10, 2025 20:30:22 IST
✍️ Written by: Zubair Amin

Delhi Blast Live Updates: High Alert Issued, One Dead After Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro

Delhi Red Fort metro blast kills one; multiple vehicles damaged. Fire department, police issue high alert across city. Photo: ANI.
Delhi Red Fort metro blast kills one; multiple vehicles damaged. Fire department, police issue high alert across city. Photo: ANI.

Delhi Blast: An explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening caused a fire that damaged multiple vehicles and resulted in one confirmed fatality. The incident took place near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. According to officials, the blast originated in a car, which subsequently led to three to four nearby vehicles catching fire.

Delhi Fire Department Issues Statement On Delhi Blast

In a statement, the Delhi Fire Department (DFS) said, “A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.”

High Alert Across Delhi

The fire department received the first call at 7:05 PM, after which seven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze and secure the area. Authorities have since issued a high alert across Delhi in response to the explosion.

The incident occurred on the same day that Jammu and Kashmir Police, working with central agencies, busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning operations across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Live Updates

  • 20:28 (IST) 10 Nov 2025

    Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Manish Sisodia Reacts to Red Fort Blast

    Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia voiced concern over the explosion near the Red Fort, describing the incident as “deeply worrying.” In a post on X, he conveyed prayers for the recovery of those injured and the safety of people across Delhi and the country. Sisodia emphasized that unity, calm, and collective resolve are essential in confronting fear and attempts to spread terror.

  • 20:24 (IST) 10 Nov 2025

    Delhi Blast Live Updates: DIG CRPF Reaches The Spot

  • 20:21 (IST) 10 Nov 2025

    Delhi Blast Live Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Fire Officer Gives Details

  • 20:19 (IST) 10 Nov 2025

    Delhi Blast Live Updates: What Delhi Police Said

  • 20:18 (IST) 10 Nov 2025

    Delhi Blast Live Updates: Eyewitness Account

