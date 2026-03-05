East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 FCG At Half-Time | Goalless After 45 Minutes

East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on FCG in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL Live Score and Updates. Photo: East Bengal FC/FC Goa- X

East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL Live Score and Updates: East Bengal FC and FC Goa go into the break with a goalless score-line at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on March 5, 2026. Both the sides had their chances, failed to make most of it. Goa might’ve had more chances to score but the best fell to Yousseff Ezzejjari, who’s close-range volley went over the bar from inside the box. The second-half is expected to be action-packed as the teams will be making a number of changes to get a positive result.

(Refresh blog frequently for real-time updates, scroll down to see live coverage)

East Bengal Preview

East Bengal FC enter today’s high-stakes clash at the Salt Lake Stadium desperate to snap a historically poor record against FC Goa, having secured only one victory in their previous ten ISL meetings. Oscar Bruzon’s men are currently fifth in the table with six points from three matches and are looking to bounce back from a late 2-1 heartbreak against Jamshedpur FC in their last outing. The Red and Gold Brigade will rely heavily on the league’s top scorer, Youssef Ezzejjari, who has already netted four goals this season, while the return of Naorem Mahesh Singh and Saul Crespo to the squad provides a significant creative boost.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa have started the 2025–26 season strongly and remain unbeaten, sitting third with seven points while chasing a third straight win. Coached by Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs boast one of the league’s strongest defences with two clean sheets, led by Sandesh Jhingan and Pol Moreno.

In attack, Dejan Drazic has been in top form, scoring in every match so far. The visitors will also draw confidence from their recent triumph over East Bengal FC in the final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025.

Head-to-Head & Venue History

Since joining the Indian Super League in 2020, East Bengal FC have struggled significantly against FC Goa, who have largely dominated this particular fixture. Across their 10 meetings in the ISL, the Gaurs have secured 7 victories, while the Red and Gold Brigade have managed only 1 win, with the remaining 2 matches ending in draws. The historical trend shows a clear shift in momentum; while the two sides initially played out 1-1 draws in their debut season (2020-21) and traded wins in 2021-22, FC Goa have since maintained a stranglehold on the matchup. In fact, Goa have won the last six consecutive ISL encounters between the two teams, including a 3-2 victory in their last visit to the Salt Lake Stadium.

Match Details

Kick-off: 5:00 PM IST, Thursday, March 5, 2026

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata