F1 Miami GP Sprint LIVE Updates: Lando Norris Starts From Pole Ahead Of Kimi Antonelli Under Florida Sun

Catch the actions from the 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race live! Can Lando Norris hold off Kimi Antonelli to win his first silverware of the season? Follow our live blog for real-time updates, lap-by-lap analysis, and more!

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris exits his car after finishing in the pole position during Sprint qualifying ahead of the 2026 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 1, 2026. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

Welcome to our live coverage of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 Sprint Race! It’s been a long five weeks away from the track following the Middle Eastern cancellations, but the roars of the engines are finally back under the Florida sun. There’s a heavy heart in the paddock today as we race in memory of the legendary Alex Zanardi, whose passing this Saturday has touched everyone in the motorsport world.

For the first time this season, a Mercedes isn’t on pole. Our reigning world champion Lando Norris reminded everyone why he wears the crown, putting his upgraded McLaren on the top spot in 1:27.869. He’ll have his hands full, though, with teenage sensation and championship leader Kimi Antonelli lining up right alongside him in P2.

With the new ‘Boost Mode’ rules allowing for more aggressive overtakes, this 19-lap dash is going to be pure chaos. We’ve got Norris vs. Antonelli at the front, Verstappen fighting back from P5. Follow us for the live updates!

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 Sprint LIVE Updates: