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FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL: Highlanders Aim To Extend Lead At The Top Of League Table

🕒 Updated: April 18, 2026 18:38:35 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MCFC at Fatorda.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL. Photo X
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL Live Score and Updates: The fight for the title is getting more intense as the 2025–26 Indian Super League (ISL) season comes to an end with only a few matches left. There are still seven clubs in the running, and the game between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC on Saturday could be one of the most important games of the season. As two fierce rivals from the West Coast meet, both teams know that every point is very important now.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC has been one of the best teams this season, and they are still the only team in the league that hasn’t lost. The Islanders are at the top of the standings with five wins and three draws. They are going for their third ISL title.

But the road ahead won’t be easy. FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and East Bengal, who are all direct title rivals, are their next three opponents. A win in Goa would help them stay in first place, but if they lose points, teams like Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC could catch up.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa knows that winning this game could put them back in the race for the title. The Gaurs are in sixth place on the table with 13 points from eight games. They have won three, lost one, and drawn four.

They’ve stayed in the race because they’ve been consistent, but they haven’t been able to move up because they’ve had too many draws. Manolo Marquez’s team is five points behind the leaders, and they can’t afford to lose any more games with only five left. Ending Mumbai City’s unbeaten streak would be a big deal and a big boost to their chances of winning silverware.

Head-to-Head Record

Over the years, games between these two teams have often been very close. They have played against each other 29 times in all. Mumbai City FC has won 12 times, while FC Goa has won 9 times. The other eight games ended in ties.

Live Updates

  • 18:36 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    FC Goa vs Mumbai City Live Updates: MCFC Playing XI

    Here’s a look at Mumbai City FC’s playing XI. Diaz starts tonight as he makes his return. Chhangte will hold key once again. The Highlanders’ defence look on point. 

  • 18:24 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates: Head-To-Head

    Meetings between these two sides have usually been tightly contested over the years. They have faced each other 29 times in total, with Mumbai City FC holding a slight edge with 12 victories. FC Goa have won nine matches, while the remaining eight encounters have finished level.

  • 18:24 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates ISL Score: FC Goa Preview

    FC Goa head into this match knowing that a win could revive their title hopes. The Gaurs are currently sixth in the standings with 13 points from eight matches, having recorded three wins, four draws, and one defeat. Their steady form has kept them in contention, but too many drawn games have prevented them from climbing higher. With only five fixtures remaining and a five-point gap to the leaders, Manolo Marquez’s side have little room for error. Handing Mumbai City FC their first loss of the season would be a major statement and a huge boost to their trophy ambitions. ...

    Read Full Story
  • 18:20 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates and Score: Mumbai City FC Preview

    Mumbai City FC have been among the strongest sides this season and remain the only unbeaten team in the league. With five wins and three draws, the Islanders sit at the top of the table as they chase a third ISL championship.

    Their upcoming schedule, however, presents a tough challenge. Matches against FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and East Bengal await, all of whom are competing in the title race. A victory in Goa would strengthen Mumbai’s hold on first place, while any dropped points could allow Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC to close the gap.

  • 18:00 (IST) 18 Apr 2026

    FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC all the way from the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon! 

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL: Highlanders Aim To Extend Lead At The Top Of League Table

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FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL: Highlanders Aim To Extend Lead At The Top Of League Table

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FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL: Highlanders Aim To Extend Lead At The Top Of League Table
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL: Highlanders Aim To Extend Lead At The Top Of League Table
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL: Highlanders Aim To Extend Lead At The Top Of League Table
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Score ISL: Highlanders Aim To Extend Lead At The Top Of League Table

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