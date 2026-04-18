Vipul Joshi & Associates expands Immigration Law Services in Surat

Firm led by American Immigration Lawyers’ Association member Vipul Joshi specialises in US and Canada inbound immigration

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 18: Noted immigration law firm Vipul Joshi & Associates has announced the expansion of its services in Surat. The firm is led by Vipul Joshi, a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), who brings over two decades of experience in immigration law.

Vipul Joshi & Associates follows international standards of immigration practice and has developed specialised expertise in inbound immigration matters relating to the United States, Canada and India.

The firm has handled more than 100 substitution cases, including complex scenarios where applications were cancelled following the death of the original applicant. In such cases, it has successfully facilitated the continuation of applications through legal mechanisms such as the addition of joint sponsors. The firm also has significant experience in handling complex waiver cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Vipul Joshi said the firm has worked with clients across diverse industries and has assisted diamond traders from Surat and across Gujarat in filing L-1 and EB-5 petitions. He said that at the international level, the firm has supported Romanian nationals in obtaining Indian business visas and subsequently assisted them in securing X-1 visas following marriage to Indian citizens. It has also provided assistance to Zimbabwean nationals in securing business visas, he added.

In addition, the firm offers services related to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) renunciation and OCI applications. It has helped clients navigate visa refusals in countries including Russia, the United Kingdom and Dubai, enabling successful outcomes in subsequent applications. Based on client requirements, the firm also provides guidance on Poland and Schengen visas, although this is not its primary area of focus.

The firm emphasises a client-centric approach, undertaking detailed background checks for each case and maintaining transparency regarding potential challenges and realistic outcomes.

Vipul Joshi & Associates, which operates an office in Mumbai, marked its second anniversary on April 9. It also launched its first official newsletter on the same day.