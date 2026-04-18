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Home > World News > UFO Scientist Deaths Explained: How 11 US Experts Went Missing, What Trump, FBI Probe Reveal About Chilling Pattern

UFO Scientist Deaths Explained: How 11 US Experts Went Missing, What Trump, FBI Probe Reveal About Chilling Pattern

The mysterious deaths and disappearances of 11 US scientists have triggered alarm in Washington. Republican Congressman Eric Burlison has called it a matter of “urgent national importance.” With links to UFO and defence research, fears of foreign involvement are now under scrutiny.

11 US scientist deaths spark probe demand as Eric Burlison flags UFO links, security threats, and foreign involvement fears. Photo: Gemini.
11 US scientist deaths spark probe demand as Eric Burlison flags UFO links, security threats, and foreign involvement fears. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 18, 2026 17:13:59 IST

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UFO Scientist Deaths Explained: How 11 US Experts Went Missing, What Trump, FBI Probe Reveal About Chilling Pattern

UFO Scientist Deaths: The deaths and unexplained disappearances of at least 11 US scientists and researchers have been raised as a matter of “urgent national importance,” with Republican Congressman Eric Burlison calling for a comprehensive federal investigation. Speaking on Friday, Burlison, a member of the House Oversight Committee, said concerns about the cases had been under review by his office for over a year, well before Donald Trump publicly announced an inquiry a day earlier. Burlison suggested the incidents may not be isolated, arguing that the pattern of deaths and disappearances is “too coincidental” to ignore. He pointed to the possibility that some of the scientists’ work, particularly in classified aerospace, defence, and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) research, could be a factor.

According to the lawmaker, foreign adversaries such as China, Russia, or Iran could potentially be involved.

“This is a rallying call to pay attention to this issue and make sure that our nation’s top scientists are safe and secure,” Burlison said during an interview on Fox & Friends.

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“This is too coincidental, and so we have to be investigating this. We need to have our nation’s top investigators, the FBI and every agency looking into this matter.”

UFO Disappearances Raise Red Flags

Burlison highlighted that several individuals “literally just disappeared” without leaving behind any trace. Among them is Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, who went missing in February.

The congressman said he had attempted to contact McCasland twice regarding his research into UAPs, commonly referred to as UFOs, before the disappearance. Investigators later indicated that McCasland had experienced “mental fog” prior to vanishing from his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

McCasland had held senior roles in space research and acquisition. His name had also surfaced in emails from John Podesta released by WikiLeaks, with former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge claiming to have discussed UAP-related matters with him.

UFO Scientist Deaths Explained: How 11 US Experts Went Missing, What Trump, FBI Probe Reveal About Chilling Pattern

‘Not Normal’: US Scientists Reported Threats Before Vanishing

In several cases, Burlison noted, the scientists reportedly sensed threats prior to their disappearance. He claimed some left their personal devices behind before going missing.

“This is not normal,” Burlison said.

“These are some of the most advanced scientists, researchers in our nation, some of the most important people for national security efforts. And they all just mysteriously disappeared.”

Amy Eskridge Case Draws Fresh Scrutiny On UFOs, Extraterrestrial Life

The renewed push for a bipartisan probe follows attention on the death of Amy Eskridge, a 34-year-old scientist involved in research on anti-gravity technology, UFOs, and extraterrestrial life.

Eskridge died in 2022 at her home in Huntsville, Alabama, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her death was officially ruled a suicide, with limited public details released.

Before her death, she had founded “The Institute for Exotic Science” to develop what she described as a “public-facing persona to disclose anti-gravity technology.”

She had also spoken about perceived threats linked to her work.

Eskridge later worked with retired British intelligence officer Franc Milburn to investigate the alleged harassment. Milburn submitted his findings to Congress in 2023, concluding that Eskridge did not die by suicide and alleging she had been targeted with a “directed energy weapon” that caused microwave burns.

List of Other Scientists Who Died Or Missed

The cases cited by Burlison include several other scientists and researchers who have either died or gone missing:

Melissa Casias, Anthony Chavez, Jason Thomas, Frank Maiwald, Nuno Loureiro, Carl Grillmair, Steven Garcia, 
and Monica Jacinto Reza.

Despite widespread speculation online, officials have not established any confirmed link connecting these incidents.

White House Orders Review, Promises Answers

On Thursday, Trump announced that his administration would deliver answers soon regarding the cases.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that multiple agencies, including the FBI, are conducting a coordinated review.

“The White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist,” Leavitt said in a statement posted on X.
“No stone will be unturned in this effort, and the White House will provide updates when we have them.”

Also Read: Who Is Daniel Kinahan? Dubai Police Arrest Irish Crime Gang Boss On Organised Crime Charges, Irish Media Reports

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UFO Scientist Deaths Explained: How 11 US Experts Went Missing, What Trump, FBI Probe Reveal About Chilling Pattern

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UFO Scientist Deaths Explained: How 11 US Experts Went Missing, What Trump, FBI Probe Reveal About Chilling Pattern
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