‘You Cleared Us, Let Me Turn Back’: Shocking Audio Captures Chaos On Indian-Flagged Vessls After Sudden Gunfire Near Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

Tensions escalated in the Strait of hormuz after multiple ships reported gunfire in the area, raising fresh concerns over the safety of commercial vessels passing through the crucial shipping route. Maritime sources said that while shots were fired close to ships, it is still not clear who carried out the firing or if any vessel was directly targeted.

As per reports, the situation became more serious as reports emerged from ships navigating the narrow stretch of hormuz, where even small disruptions can quickly turn risky. Crews were forced to stay alert and respond quickly as the firing unfolded nearby.

Hormuz incident triggers alarm as gunboats approach vessels in hormuz

Reports say that, according to a captain of an oil tanker, the incident turned serious when two armed gunboats believed to be affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps approached the vessel and opened fire. The vessel’s crew experienced panic as the armed boats were so close to their vessel.

The crew and no one else on board was injured during the gunfire; however, the incident has raised concerns over navigating through the strait

Hormuz audio captures confusion after firing near Indian ship in hormuz

According to reports, an audio clip highlighted a sense of urgency and confusion for the crew onboard the Sanmar Herald, an Indian flagged merchant vessel, after being notified to go by the third ship in their convoy due to a sudden firing in the vicinity.

The audio clip indicated panic and urgency amongst crews onboard each ship, with one crew member yelling, “My name second on your list! You gave me clearance to go! You are firing now! Let me turn back!” The crew were attempting to obtain permission to turn and reverse course after they suddenly realised the firing of weapons in the area and the potential dangers involved with being in the strait at that time.

Hormuz firing impacts Indian vessels caught in narrow stretch

According to CNN-News18, Government sources from India have stated that there was a lot of small-arms fire (machine gun and rifle fire) from the area surrounding the narrow portion, where two of the Indian merchant vessels were currently located. The Indian Government sources have also indicated that the two vessels were NOT targeted specifically and that no injuries occurred, however they may have been hit by stray bullets that went through the air because they had an angle to reach the vessels.

After the recent event, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has called upon the Iranian Ambassador to express its concern regarding the incident regarding firing observed near Indian flagged vessels, indicating that this matter is being treated seriously at the diplomatic level.

These events once again show that the situation continues to be unstable in the Strait of Hormuz and that vessels that find themselves unexpectedly subjected to gunfire may need to act quickly; thus, concerns about the (safety and stability of) the situation within the region remain.

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