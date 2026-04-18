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Home > India News > India Lodges Protest, Summons Iran Envoy After 2 Million Barrels Oil-Carrying Tanker ‘Jag Arnav’ Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz

India Lodges Protest, Summons Iran Envoy After 2 Million Barrels Oil-Carrying Tanker ‘Jag Arnav’ Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz

India has summoned Iran’s ambassador after an Indian-flagged oil tanker was fired upon near the Strait of Hormuz, escalating regional tensions. The vessel, carrying nearly two million barrels of Iraqi crude, reportedly came under attack by the Iranian Navy.

India protests as Iranian Navy fires on oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz. Photos: X.
India protests as Iranian Navy fires on oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 18, 2026 19:14:36 IST

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India Lodges Protest, Summons Iran Envoy After 2 Million Barrels Oil-Carrying Tanker ‘Jag Arnav’ Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz

India on Saturday summoned Iran’s ambassador to register a formal protest after an Indian-flagged oil tanker came under fire near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, according to reports. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called in Iranian envoy Dr Mohammad Fathali for a meeting scheduled at 6:30 PM following the incident, which has heightened tensions in the region. According to reports, a large Indian crude oil tanker transporting approximately two million barrels of Iraqi oil was fired upon by the Iranian Navy north of Oman. The development came shortly after reports indicated that two Indian vessels were forced to retreat from the Strait of Hormuz. The ships involved in the episode were identified as Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald.

Indian Navy Assessing Situation

The Indian Navy is currently working to verify details surrounding the incident. Sources noted that there is no Indian naval presence within the Strait of Hormuz at present.

However, India has deployed assets in the broader region, including two destroyers, one frigate, and one tanker stationed in the Gulf of Oman.

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Reports of Iranian Gunfire and Shipping Disruptions

Separately, the UK Navy reported that Iranian gunboats fired at multiple vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz. According to Reuters, citing shipping sources, several merchant ships also received radio communications from the Iranian Navy declaring that the strait had been shut again and that passage was not permitted.

Ship-tracking data showed that five vessels carrying liquefied natural gas from Ras Laffan in Qatar were approaching the strait on Saturday morning.

The situation has further strained maritime traffic, with hundreds of vessels reportedly stranded in the Persian Gulf since tensions escalated following the outbreak of conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran on February 28.

Tehran’s decision to close the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict forced Gulf oil and gas producers to significantly cut production.

Strait of Hormuz Reopened Temporarily

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had cited “some pretty good news” about Iran, declining to elaborate. But he also said fighting might resume without a peace deal by Wednesday, when the two-week ceasefire expires.

Iran had announced its temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a separate U.S.-brokered 10-day ceasefire agreement on Thursday between Israel and Lebanon. Israel invaded parts of southern Lebanon after the Iran-allied Hezbollah militant group joined the fighting in early March.

But on Saturday Iran’s armed forces command said transit through the strait had reverted to a state of strict Iranian military control, citing what it described as repeated U.S. violations and acts of “piracy” under the guise of a blockade.

The spokesperson said Iran had earlier agreed, “in good faith,” to the managed passage of a limited number of oil tankers and commercial vessels following negotiations, but said continued U.S. actions had forced Tehran to restore tighter controls on shipping through the strategic chokepoint.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that American forces were enforcing a maritime blockade of Iran, but did not comment on the latest Iranian actions. Near Oman

Also Read: Strait Of Hormuz Big Escalation: Iran Opens Fire On Ships, Shuts Key Oil Route Again Amid US Blockade

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Tags: dr Mohammad Fathaliahome-hero-pos-4india iranindian navyIran US Wariran warJag Arnavstrait of hormuz

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India Lodges Protest, Summons Iran Envoy After 2 Million Barrels Oil-Carrying Tanker ‘Jag Arnav’ Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz

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India Lodges Protest, Summons Iran Envoy After 2 Million Barrels Oil-Carrying Tanker ‘Jag Arnav’ Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz

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India Lodges Protest, Summons Iran Envoy After 2 Million Barrels Oil-Carrying Tanker ‘Jag Arnav’ Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz
India Lodges Protest, Summons Iran Envoy After 2 Million Barrels Oil-Carrying Tanker ‘Jag Arnav’ Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz
India Lodges Protest, Summons Iran Envoy After 2 Million Barrels Oil-Carrying Tanker ‘Jag Arnav’ Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz
India Lodges Protest, Summons Iran Envoy After 2 Million Barrels Oil-Carrying Tanker ‘Jag Arnav’ Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz

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