RCB vs DC IPL 2026: 6,6,4… David Miller Finishes in Style, Tristan Stubbs Named POTM as Delhi Capitals Win Last-Over Thriller at Chinnaswamy

Delhi Capitals etched a win by 6 wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an away fixture on Saturday in a nail-biting clash. Needing 13 off 4, David Miller hammered Romario Shepherd a couple of maximums and a four to seal a win for the Capitals in Bengaluru. Chasing 176, DC lost early wickets and were reduced to 18/3 before KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs joined hands and stitched a stand of 69 runs for the fourth wicket before KL departed for 57 off 34, courtesy a brilliant catch from Virat Kohli.

Stubbs continued his good show and eventually returned unbeaten at 60 off 47 while Miller struck 22* off 10. Captain Axar Patel too made a valuable contribution with 26 off 19 before he was retired hurt.

Earlier, asked to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start with the openers, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli adding 52 runs for the first wicket.

Kohli failed to hit his 300th IPL six and departed after making 19 runs with the help of three boundaries. The hosts added 59 runs in the power play.

Devdutt Padikkal came in to bat at number three and started with a few boundaries, but lost his wicket to the DC skipper Axar Patel. He made 18 runs off 13 balls, with the help of one six and a four.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar started with a six, but Mukesh Kumar got him caught behind. He made just eight runs off four balls.

Salt kept hitting boundaries from one end and completed his half-century in 30 balls. He made 63 runs off 38 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Tim David (26 off 17 balls) hit three fours and one six, but lost his wicket to Patel.

Jitesh Sharma failed to accelerate in the death overs and made just 14 runs off 20 balls. Krunal Pandya contributed with 12 runs, including a beautiful straight six.

Romario Shepherd failed to hit big sixes and departed after making just one run. Despite all efforts from the tailenders, RCB finished with 175/8.

For Delhi Capitals Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked two wickets each, whereas Mukesh Kumar grabbed one wicket of Patidar.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2026: How Fans Reacted?

𝙄𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧, 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙩’𝙨 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧. 🥵 The pressure was mounting, but David Miller doesn’t do “nerves” – he just does boundaries. 🤌

DC wins a last over thriller at Chinnaswamy! 👏#TATAIPL [#DavidMiller, #DelhiCapitals, #RCB, #Chinnaswamy] pic.twitter.com/6Cb7AT4FET — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 18, 2026

watching Rcb’s defeat as a neutral peak hatewatch 😍😍 Killer miller what a player 💥#RCBvsDCpic.twitter.com/SeDGU7bQKh — 𝐧𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐞² (@RibelRana07) April 18, 2026

“It feels really good. Obviously, to get one from the other night, obviously, I was just a bit disappointed a couple of games ago, but to get myself back in that position, was good to get over the line. It’s always going to be there at the back of the mind,” Miller said after the match.

Also Read: RCB vs DC Watch Video: Anushka Sharma Jumps Off Her Seat as Virat Kohli Pulls Off Stunning Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

