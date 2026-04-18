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Home > Sports News > RCB vs DC Watch Video: Anushka Sharma Jumps Off Her Seat as Virat Kohli Pulls Off Stunning Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

RCB vs DC Watch Video: Anushka Sharma Jumps Off Her Seat as Virat Kohli Pulls Off Stunning Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

Virat Kohli grabbed a brilliant catch in the deep to dismiss KL Rahul in Bengaluru. Anushka Sharma who was present in the stands lauded Kohli's fielding efforts.

Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's catch. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's catch. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 18, 2026 19:14:19 IST

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RCB vs DC Watch Video: Anushka Sharma Jumps Off Her Seat as Virat Kohli Pulls Off Stunning Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

Virat Kohli showed great athleticism as he took a screamer at the boundary rope to send KL Rahul packing for 57 off 34. The Delhi Capitals batter who was looking in brilliant touch, took on Krunal Pandya and skied one in the air. Kohli who was stationed at long off ran towards his right and grabbed a brilliant diving catch. 

RCB vs DC, IPL 2026: How Much Royal Challengers Bengaluru Scored?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 175/8 in 20 overs. Phil Salt and Kohli started off the proceedings aggressively and put up 52 for the first wicket before the latter departed for 19 off 13. While RCB lost wickets regularly, Salt put up a stunning show and hammered 63 off 38 for the side. 

Tim David also chipped in with 26 off 17. He became the second fastest to score 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.
Tim achieved this milestone during his side’s IPL game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. During the match, David scored 26 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six, with a strike rate of 152.94, before perishing to Axar Patel.

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In 56 matches and 50 innings for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), David has made 1,019 runs at an average of 36.39 and a strike rate of 177.83, with two fifties. His best score is 70*.

In six matches and six innings this season, he has made 173 runs at an average of 86.50, with a strike rate of 203.52, including a half-century with the best score of 70*.

He is the second-fastest to reach the milestone, in 560 balls, with Andre Russell (545 balls) being the fastest one to reach the milestone.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Approach

Virat Kohli has developed a more attacking game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, with a massive jump in his attacking shots percentage from 2021 to this year.

During the IPL clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru, Virat could score 19 in 13 balls, with three fours at a strike rate of over 146, but his attacking intent was visible.

Since 2021, there has been a steady shift in an aggressive approach on the part of Virat in the IPL.

During 2021, his attacking shot percentage was 40.6 per cent, which increased to 50.3 per cent in 2022. In 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, his attacking shot percentage was at 62.5 per cent, 64.3 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively. During this IPL, his attacking shot percentage has entered the 70s, with 72.8 per cent.

In six innings so far, Virat has scored 247 runs at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 157.32, with two fifties, with the best score of 69*. He is the second-highest run-getter in the season so far.

Also Read: IPL Records: RCB Script IPL History With 100 Matches at One Venue — CSK, MI or KKR Nowhere Close? | Check Full List

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RCB vs DC Watch Video: Anushka Sharma Jumps Off Her Seat as Virat Kohli Pulls Off Stunning Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

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RCB vs DC Watch Video: Anushka Sharma Jumps Off Her Seat as Virat Kohli Pulls Off Stunning Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match
RCB vs DC Watch Video: Anushka Sharma Jumps Off Her Seat as Virat Kohli Pulls Off Stunning Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match
RCB vs DC Watch Video: Anushka Sharma Jumps Off Her Seat as Virat Kohli Pulls Off Stunning Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match
RCB vs DC Watch Video: Anushka Sharma Jumps Off Her Seat as Virat Kohli Pulls Off Stunning Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul at Chinnaswamy | IPL Today Match

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