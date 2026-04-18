IPL Records: RCB Script IPL History With 100 Matches at One Venue — CSK, MI or KKR Nowhere Close? | Check Full List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made history on Saturday, April 18, by becoming the first team in IPL history to play 100 matches at a single venue — their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Their milestone 100th match came against Delhi Capitals.

This record highlights RCB’s long and deep connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has been their home since the early years of the IPL. The next closest team is Kolkata Knight Riders, who have played 98 matches at their home ground, the Eden Gardens.

To mark this special occasion, RCB also took part in their “Green Day” initiative. The players wore specially designed green jerseys made from sustainable materials to spread awareness about environmental protection.

However, RCB’s relationship with the Chinnaswamy Stadium has not been without difficulties. The stadium faced serious concerns after a tragic incident in 2025, when 11 fans lost their lives during celebrations of RCB’s first IPL title win. Following this, the venue was temporarily declared unsafe for large events.

The stadium missed hosting several major matches, including some international and domestic fixtures. The Karnataka State Cricket Association, the RCB management, and the state government later worked together to improve safety measures and bring the stadium back into use.

Even in IPL 2026, there was uncertainty about whether RCB would be able to play at home. Eventually, it was decided that they would host five of their seven home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, while two matches would be played in Raipur as an alternate venue.

IPL Team Home Ground Matches Played Royal Challengers Bengaluru M Chinnaswamy Stadium 100 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens Stadium 98 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 95 Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium 89 Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium 80 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 65 Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium 62

RCB vs DC, IPL 2026: How Much did RCB Score?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have set a modest target of 176 runs for Delhi Capitals (DC) despite starting well at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start with the openers, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli adding 52 runs for the first wicket.

Kohli failed to hit his 300th IPL six and departed after making 19 runs with the help of three boundaries. The hosts added 59 runs in the power play.

Devdutt Padikkal came in to bat at number three and started with a few boundaries, but lost his wicket to the DC skipper Axar Patel.

He made 18 runs off 13 balls, with the help of one six and a four.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar started with a six, but Mukesh Kumar got him caught behind. He made just eight runs off four balls.

Salt kept hitting boundaries from one end and completed his half-century in 30 balls. He made 63 runs off 38 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Tim David (26 off 17 balls) hit three fours and one six, but lost his wicket to Patel.

Jitesh Sharma failed to accelerate in the death overs and made just 14 runs off 20 balls. Krunal Pandya contributed with 12 runs, including a beautiful straight six.

Romario Shepherd failed to hit big sixes and departed after making just one run. Despite all efforts from the tailenders, RCB finished with 175/8.

For Delhi Capitals Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked two wickets each, whereas Mukesh Kumar grabbed one wicket of Patidar.

RCB will be looking to continue their winning run while DC will be hopeful for a comfortable run-chase as they aim for a win after back-to-back defeats.

(With Agency inputs)

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