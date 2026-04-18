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Home > Sports News > NADA RTP Shake-Up: T20 World Cup 2026 Winners Added to Testing Pool as Smriti Mandhana, Shreyas Iyer Exit — What is RTP? Full List Explained

NADA RTP Shake-Up: T20 World Cup 2026 Winners Added to Testing Pool as Smriti Mandhana, Shreyas Iyer Exit — What is RTP? Full List Explained

National Anti-Doping Agency updates its Registered Testing Pool (RTP) for Q2 2026. T20 World Cup 2026 winners Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel join the list, replacing Shreyas Iyer and Smriti Mandhana. Discover the players who will remain under 24/7 monitoring and why athletics continues to dominate India’s anti-doping focus.

India Crowned T20 World Cup 2026 Champions As Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Shine In Final Against New Zealand | Image Source - AFP
India Crowned T20 World Cup 2026 Champions As Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Shine In Final Against New Zealand | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 18, 2026 17:30:05 IST

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NADA RTP Shake-Up: T20 World Cup 2026 Winners Added to Testing Pool as Smriti Mandhana, Shreyas Iyer Exit — What is RTP? Full List Explained

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has created waves in the Indian sports scene with its recent quarterly update. In a prominent exchange for the second quarter of 2026, emerging talent Abhishek Sharma and veteran all-rounder Axar Patel have officially been included in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP).

The decision catches many off guard, as they take the place of two prominent personalities in Indian cricket— Smriti Mandhana and Shreyas Iyer. Following Mandhana’s historic WPL season, her exclusion, along with Iyer’s, from the 348-athlete roster has ignited fierce discussion among both fans and analysts.

Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel Added To RTP: Why the swap?

The addition of Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel directly demonstrates their “elite” standing after India’s T20 World Cup victory earlier this year. In accordance with WADA-compliant regulations, NADA focuses on athletes who have significant international prominence and exceptional performance levels. Abhishek, who is now the vice-captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, and Axar Patel, the captain of Delhi Capitals, are subject to the strictest whereabouts regulations in the nation.

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Even with the notable departures of Mandhana and Iyer, the cricket squad in the RTP stays strong with 14 individuals. The men’s team still showcases the “invincibles”: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill. Notably, emerging talents such as Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh have retained their positions, showcasing NADA’s commitment to long-term oversight.

For the women, although Mandhana leaves, the group of Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, and Renuka Singh Thakur stays in focus. These players symbolize the “Gold Standard” of Indian cricket, and their inclusion in the roster guarantees the sport upholds its integrity during a challenging 2026 schedule.

What is NADA’s RTP, and how does it work?

Being in the RTP requires these stars to offer a one-hour window daily for surprise testing. Three failures to deliver precise location data in 12 months are regarded as a doping infraction, holding equal significance to a positive test result.

PV Sindhu, Harmanpreet Among Non-Cricketing Sportspersons In RTP

While cricket steals the spotlight, Athletics overwhelmingly dominates the RTP, with its athlete count rising to 134. This features national figures such as Avinash Sable and Jyothi Yarraji.

Wrestling & Boxing: 31 and 22 athletes respectively, including Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat.

Hockey: Senior captains Harmanpreet Singh and Salima Tete lead a disciplined group of seven stars.

Badminton: A focused group of eight, featuring PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

Also Read: Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

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NADA RTP Shake-Up: T20 World Cup 2026 Winners Added to Testing Pool as Smriti Mandhana, Shreyas Iyer Exit — What is RTP? Full List Explained
NADA RTP Shake-Up: T20 World Cup 2026 Winners Added to Testing Pool as Smriti Mandhana, Shreyas Iyer Exit — What is RTP? Full List Explained
NADA RTP Shake-Up: T20 World Cup 2026 Winners Added to Testing Pool as Smriti Mandhana, Shreyas Iyer Exit — What is RTP? Full List Explained
NADA RTP Shake-Up: T20 World Cup 2026 Winners Added to Testing Pool as Smriti Mandhana, Shreyas Iyer Exit — What is RTP? Full List Explained

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