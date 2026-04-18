LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 5-year-old tied to gate iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Namibia faces Scotland in the final T20I of the series today, April 18, at the Namibia Cricket Ground. After Scotland's 19-run win in the 2nd T20I, the hosts look to avoid a 3-0 sweep. Get the live streaming details for FanCode and ICC.tv, match timings, and series stats here.

Scotland Cricket Team players in frame. (Scotland Cricket)
Scotland Cricket Team players in frame. (Scotland Cricket)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 18, 2026 16:27:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

Where To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team 3rd T20I: The last T20I match between Namibia and Scotland is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Scotland enter this series decider with a commanding 2-0 advantage, having effectively defended their total in the second T20I on April 17. In that match, Scotland managed to score a solid 157/8 in their 20 overs, led by Brandon McMullen’s 27 from 20 balls and Owen Gould’s 24 from 24, with Jack Jarvis adding crucial momentum at the end with a quick 32 off 18 deliveries.

Mackenzie Jones was the standout performer for Scotland, earning Player of the Match with his remarkable figures of 4/22 in four overs, which featured a maiden over. Oliver Davidson similarly offered essential control, achieving figures of 1/14 in his four-over stint. Namibia’s bowling performance in the first innings featured Jack Brassell with 3/26 and Ruben Trumpelmann with 2/36, yet they ended 19 runs short, finishing at 138/7. 

To prevent a series whitewash in the third match, Namibia will seek a bit more from their top order with sustained pressure from their spinners. Scotland, inspired by their series-clinching display, will seek to uphold their strategic discipline and conclude the tour with a commanding 3-0 outcome.

You Might Be Interested In

Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Timeline:

When will the Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I match take place? 

The Namibia vs Scotland, 3rd T20I match will be held on Saturday, April 18.

What time will the Namibia vs Scotland, 3rd T20I match start?

The Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I match will start live at 5:30 PM IST.

Which venue will host the Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I match?

The 1st T20I match between Namibia and Scotland will take place at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Where to watch the Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I match in India and around the world?

The Namibia vs Scotland match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. In other regions, the match can be followed on the ICC.tv website.

Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Players:

Namibia Squad: Willem Myburgh, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green (w), JJ Smit (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Zacheo van Vuuren

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Mark Watt, Matthew Cross(w), Christopher McBride, Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson, Jasper Davidson, Brad Currie, Owen Gould, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif

Also Read: Virat Kohli ‘Like’ Controversy: Viral Sensation ‘LizLaz’ Responds To Media Frenzy And ‘Unlike’ Drama

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: nam vs sconamibia vs scotland

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement

Pakistan Set to Play Argentina in Friendly Match Soon? Fans Ask — Cricket or Football Amid Viral News | Reports

IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video

WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Injury News: Mitchell Starc’s Comeback On Cards, Virat Kohli To Play As Impact Player? Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

LATEST NEWS

R.K. Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Full Candidate List, Party-Wise Breakdown, Key Contenders And High-Stakes Constituency Battle Explained

Vivo Y600 Pro Launches Soon: Check India Availability, Expected Price, Full Specs And Huge 10,000mAh Battery

Who Is Srinivas Narayanan? IIT Graduate Who Led ChatGPT At OpenAI Quits Job, Returning To India For THIS Reason

Tamil Nadu Battleground: Does ‘Flower Bomb’ Backlash Hurt Thalapathy Vijay’s Leadership Image In TVK’s First Electoral Test?

Darling Re-Run Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Romcom Clocks 60,000 Advance Ticket Sales; When Is It Releasing?

‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch

Meta’s Largest-Ever Layoffs Begin May 20: 8,000 Employees To Be Impacted; Here’s Which Roles Are Most At Risk In The AI-Driven Shift

PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds

Watch: Viral Video Shows Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Train Coach, Claims Man Touched Her Feet, Plucked His Hair And Removed His Clothes

Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide

Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online
Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online
Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online
Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

QUICK LINKS