Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

Where To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team 3rd T20I: The last T20I match between Namibia and Scotland is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Scotland enter this series decider with a commanding 2-0 advantage, having effectively defended their total in the second T20I on April 17. In that match, Scotland managed to score a solid 157/8 in their 20 overs, led by Brandon McMullen’s 27 from 20 balls and Owen Gould’s 24 from 24, with Jack Jarvis adding crucial momentum at the end with a quick 32 off 18 deliveries.

Mackenzie Jones was the standout performer for Scotland, earning Player of the Match with his remarkable figures of 4/22 in four overs, which featured a maiden over. Oliver Davidson similarly offered essential control, achieving figures of 1/14 in his four-over stint. Namibia’s bowling performance in the first innings featured Jack Brassell with 3/26 and Ruben Trumpelmann with 2/36, yet they ended 19 runs short, finishing at 138/7.

To prevent a series whitewash in the third match, Namibia will seek a bit more from their top order with sustained pressure from their spinners. Scotland, inspired by their series-clinching display, will seek to uphold their strategic discipline and conclude the tour with a commanding 3-0 outcome.

Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Timeline:

When will the Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I match take place?

The Namibia vs Scotland, 3rd T20I match will be held on Saturday, April 18.

What time will the Namibia vs Scotland, 3rd T20I match start?

The Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I match will start live at 5:30 PM IST.

Which venue will host the Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I match?

The 1st T20I match between Namibia and Scotland will take place at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Where to watch the Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I match in India and around the world?

The Namibia vs Scotland match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. In other regions, the match can be followed on the ICC.tv website.

Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Players:

Namibia Squad: Willem Myburgh, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green (w), JJ Smit (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Zacheo van Vuuren

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Mark Watt, Matthew Cross(w), Christopher McBride, Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson, Jasper Davidson, Brad Currie, Owen Gould, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif

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