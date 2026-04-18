Meta’s Largest-Ever Layoffs Begin May 20: 8,000 Employees To Be Impacted; Here’s Which Roles Are Most At Risk In The AI-Driven Shift

Meta has announced it will implement one of the largest layoffs in its history with a workforce reduction of approximately 8,000 employees globally beginning May 20, 2020. The first phase of Meta’s layoff plan begins on May 20, 2020, with an estimated impact of 10% of the company’s total workforce, or about 8,000 job roles removed from the company’s global workforce. This layoff cycle is being characterized as one of the largest in company history and the most significant occurring within the calendar year declared by the company to be the “Year of Efficiency.”

Meta layoffs: Biggest job cut begins May 20 amid AI push

The news indicates that the first of several, many additional layoff plans and updates are forthcoming within Meta through 2026 and beyond. The total number of positions eliminated, as well as timing and severity, will depend heavily on how the use and integration of artificial intelligence develops into that process throughout the following years.

As per reports, Despite being in excellent financial shape at the end of 2025, reporting over $200 billion in revenue and approximately $60 billion in profit, Meta is now choosing to lay off employees. The layoffs are part of the company’s reorganization for the future, driven mainly by CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambition to focus on artificial intelligence (AI). The company expects total capital expenditures to reach $135 billion by 2026; a significant portion will go toward AI research and development.

Meta layoffs: Why jobs are being cut and what is changing?

Reports say that this shift to AI is not just about how technology is evolving. It also includes changes in the way work gets done. Meta wants to move to a higher level of productivity, with fewer levels of management and examples of work completed using AI-based methods. Additionally, it is reported that the company is reorganising teams, primarily in the Reality Labs division. Some engineers will be joining new AI-focused groups, while others will remain in traditional job roles that do not support the company’s AI-related strategy.

The company has created a new “Applied AI” team and a Small Business unit, indicating that these two areas will support the move to increased automation and integration of AI into existing established processes. Therefore, if you currently hold a traditional job role at Meta, the chances of being impacted by these meta layoffs increase if your position does not align with the company’s current AI strategy.

Meta layoffs: Which employees are most at risk?

While no official list of affected roles exists, reports state that workers in functions that are not core to the company or that have a lower focus on AI will be the first ones to go.

Typically, these layoffs will most directly affect employees in middle management, employees from teams within impacted areas of the company due to restructuring, and employees currently working with skills that can easily be replaced or augmented with artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Some of those who are laid off, however, may transfer to new roles that are driven by AI because their prior skills will still be applicable in these new positions. Unfortunately, not every employee will have a chance to transition into one of these newly created positions. This makes this phase of layoffs a critical period for thousands of people.

Meta layoffs: What does this mean for the future?

This trend is not limited to Meta as many other companies within the tech space are also cutting jobs to adopt AI and improve efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. In 2026 alone, more than 73,000 tech workers from around the world were laid off, clearly illustrating a much larger migration of workers out of the tech industry.

The Meta layoffs are an example of how quickly the tech industry is changing. Even companies that are profitable are reducing their workforces so that they can reinvest in new technologies of the future, such as AI. The implication of this for employees is that adapting to the demand for new skill sets is becoming more critical than ever before.

Also Read: Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists With Sudden Changes Near The Sun As Subaru Telescope Detects A Shift In Its Coma Composition