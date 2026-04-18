LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UFO meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel UFO meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel UFO meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel UFO meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UFO meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel UFO meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel UFO meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel UFO meta bjp Iran news CCGEW reaction cr park murder case Daniel Kinahan IPL 2026 iran ceasefire deadline wednesday nashik tcs case LizLaz Kash Patel
LIVE TV
Home > India News > PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds -Track Live Updates

PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds -Track Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM amid a political storm over the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM after a political storm over the Women’s Reservation Bill. Photo: ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM after a political storm over the Women’s Reservation Bill. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 18, 2026 17:17:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds -Track Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM. It is likely that the Prime Minister will speak on the issue of the Women’s reservation bill which failed to pass in Parliament after the opposition blocked it. Earlier former Union Minister Smriti Irani lambasted the Congress and other INDIA bloc allies for failing to unite behind the move to give 33% reservation to women in Parliament.

Smriti Irani said, “The women of the country were told that the Congress party has created a dream that holds the intention of securing political rights for women. What has become of that intention after 98 years was seen yesterday by women across the country in the nation’s Parliament. The Congress party smiled, thumped desks, and celebrated politically yesterday as they crushed the aspirations of the nation’s political awakening. But for the BJP, this is not just a struggle for power; it is a fight for the right to equality. Women will remember that during six decades of Congress rule, 11 crore women in this country were deprived of access to toilets. Women will remember that 25 crore women were denied the support to open bank accounts. Women will remember that under BJP-NDA, the first gender budget framework was introduced.”

The BJP leader said that the Congress’ real face was now exposed before the women of the country.

You Might Be Interested In

“Congress and its supporting parties celebrated the fact that the struggling political women of this country, who have been working for years and were merely demanding 33% rights. They were immersed in the celebration of how to deny those women their rights by breaking their dignity, and how to win the battle in Parliament. Today, in the Congress press conference, a jibe was made that some people in the BJP tried to play the messiah. I’m stunned that in the Congress press conference, it was stated that they support the bill passed in 2023, which mentions delimitation. But look at Congress’s hypocrisy–they also say together that they don’t have faith in the committee and the arrangement for delimitation. Congress has no faith in the country’s constitutional arrangement, in Parliament, or in the women of the country. Congress has exposed its cruel face in front of the women of the country,” she said.

On Friday, the BJP-led government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority to pass the amendment bill. In the Lok Sabha voting, 298 members supported the bill while 230 opposed it.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the bill did not pass. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Centre would not proceed with the remaining interlinked legislations.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the opposition of blocking women’s reservation, opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, maintained that they support the quota but oppose its linkage with delimitation.

“Yesterday in Parliament, they came up with a new Bill. They said it was a Women’s Bill, but that was already passed in 2023. The hidden agenda behind that Bill was delimitation. The idea was to reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation in the Parliament of India and weaken southern and smaller states. We defeated that Bill in Parliament yesterday,” he said during a campaign rally in Ponneri, Tamil Nadu.

Outlining his broader political position, he said India is a “union of states” where each state must have equal space. “Every state should have a voice in the Union and should be free to express its language and protect its tradition.”

Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies are continuing their street protest against the Congress and the INDIA bloc alleging that the alliance was anti-women and did not want to see the women of the country go forward. \

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjpdelimitationhome-hero-pos-1PM Modi addressPM Modi speechwomen reservation bill

RELATED News

R.K. Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Full Candidate List, Party-Wise Breakdown, Key Contenders And High-Stakes Constituency Battle Explained

Tamil Nadu Battleground: Does ‘Flower Bomb’ Backlash Hurt Thalapathy Vijay’s Leadership Image In TVK’s First Electoral Test?

‘Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai’: Pappu Yadav Triggers Chaos in Parliament With Shocking Claim During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, Triggers ‘Shame, Shame’ Chants | Watch

DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?

Vikatan Election Survey: DMK, AIADMK Or Vijay – Who Will Form Govt In Tamil Nadu?

LATEST NEWS

RCB vs DC: ‘Virat Kohli Playing for Opposition?’ Fans Brutally Troll Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain After Slow Knock in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy

Yuzvendra Chahal Moves Court Over Insta DM Row, Files Defamation Case Against Actress Taniya Chatterjee Amid Viral Claims

Weekly Tarot Readings For April 20-26: Check For You Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Angel Message For Upcoming Week

Bengaluru Too Hot To Handle: ‘Crayons Started Melting’: Viral Video Shows Woman Exposing Unusual Rise In City Heat | Watch

What is Iran’s ‘Mosquito Fleet’? How Tehran Is Using Hidden Bases, Drones And Missiles To Choke The Strait Of Hormuz

Namibia vs Scotland 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details: Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Card: Full Matches, Start Time, Night 1 & Night 2 Schedule, Where to Watch in India, UK, U.S, Australia, Pakistan, UAE

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Sunrisers Hyderabad as David Payne Ruled Out, Franchise Names Former MI Pacer as Replacement

Who Is Srinivas Narayanan? IIT Graduate Who Led ChatGPT At OpenAI Quits Job, Returning To India For THIS Reason

Vivo Y600 Pro Launches Soon: Check India Availability, Expected Price, Full Specs And Huge 10,000mAh Battery

PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds -Track Live Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds -Track Live Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds -Track Live Updates
PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds -Track Live Updates
PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds -Track Live Updates
PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 8:30 PM: Big Announcement Coming? Suspense Builds -Track Live Updates

QUICK LINKS