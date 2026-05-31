Hamirpur municipal election result 2026 live Update

Following the single-phase civic elections conducted by the State Election Commission of Himachal Pradesh on May 17, 2026, the local body election results for Hamirpur district have been finalized and officially notified. Hamirpur district stood out during the polls by recording the state’s highest localized voter enthusiasm, leading to an impressive 78.89% voter turnout across its municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The vote counting for smaller urban local bodies, including Hamirpur’s Sujanpur-Tihra Municipal Council and the Bhota Nagar Panchayat, was executed immediately at the respective municipal headquarters right after the close of polling. On a broader state level, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted that Congress-backed candidates secured a majority by winning 26 out of 48 municipal bodies, viewing it as a mid-term stamp of public approval, while the opposition BJP raised procedural objections regarding the timely notification of elected councillors. For residents seeking the official, ward-by-ward breakdown of winning candidates and detailed metrics for Hamirpur’s local wards, the State Election Commission of Himachal Pradesh has made the live data accessible through its centralized portal at sechimachal.hp.gov.in and via the dedicated Elector Search Himachal mobile application.