TRENDING |
LIVE | IND vs PAK Weather Updates Live From Colombo: Rain, Thunderstorms to Play Spoilsport in India vs Pakistan High-Voltage Clash in Colombo

🕒 Updated: February 15, 2026 12:03:03 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

LIVE | IND vs PAK Weather Updates Live From Colombo: Rain, Thunderstorms to Play Spoilsport in India vs Pakistan High-Voltage Clash in Colombo

IND vs PAK Weather Updates Live From Colombo: Rain, Thunderstorms to Play Spoilport in India vs Pak | Image Credit: X/ BCCI

India vs Pakistan Live Weather Report Today From Colombo: Rain Threat Looms Over T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo The blockbuster IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match faces a major rain threat, with forecasts predicting heavy showers on Sunday at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. According to weather updates, there is a 93–96% chance of rain throughout the day. Sri Lanka’s Meteorology department has also warned of a possible low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which could bring persistent rainfall to the region.

Reports suggest the heaviest rain may fall before the match, but cloudy skies are expected to continue, with humidity around 90% and temperatures near 27°C. The wet weather has already disrupted preparations, as India shifted their Saturday practice session indoors due to steady showers. Importantly, no reserve day has been scheduled for this group-stage game. If rain forces a washout, both teams will share points. 

IND vs PAK Weather Updates Live From Colombo 

IND vs PAK Weather Updates Live From Colombo: Rain, Thunderstorms to Play Spoilsport in India vs Pakistan High-Voltage Clash in Colombo | Image Credit: Google

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh. 

Pakistan Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq and, Abrar Ahmed.

Live Updates

  • 11:55 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

    IND vs PAK Live Weather Report: Cloudy in Colombo

    Cloudy conditions prevail in Colombo at the moment, with humidity around 90%, and intermittent showers are expected through the day.

  • 11:53 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

    India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast Live: Team India prep hard for the big battle

  • 11:44 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

    IND vs PAK Live Weather Updates: The stage is set at Premadasa, Colombo

    All eyes are on Colombo — we’re set for a massive showdown! After plenty of off-field drama, the focus now shifts to the action on the field as two cricketing giants, India and Pakistan, lock horns in this much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 clash. There is a rain threat hovering over the city, though, which could interrupt play and add another layer of uncertainty to this blockbuster contest.

  • 10:49 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

    IND vs PAK Colombo Weather Live: Rain threat looms large?

    Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Whether it turns into a run-fest or a low-scoring battle, the contest promises to be intense. Despite the rain threat, the venue’s advanced drainage system and full ground covers should allow play to resume quickly once the showers stop.

