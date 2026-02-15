LIVE | IND vs PAK Weather Updates Live From Colombo: Rain, Thunderstorms to Play Spoilsport in India vs Pakistan High-Voltage Clash in Colombo

India vs Pakistan Live Weather Report Today From Colombo: Rain Threat Looms Over T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo The blockbuster IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match faces a major rain threat, with forecasts predicting heavy showers on Sunday at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. According to weather updates, there is a 93–96% chance of rain throughout the day. Sri Lanka’s Meteorology department has also warned of a possible low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which could bring persistent rainfall to the region.

Reports suggest the heaviest rain may fall before the match, but cloudy skies are expected to continue, with humidity around 90% and temperatures near 27°C. The wet weather has already disrupted preparations, as India shifted their Saturday practice session indoors due to steady showers. Importantly, no reserve day has been scheduled for this group-stage game. If rain forces a washout, both teams will share points.

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq and, Abrar Ahmed.