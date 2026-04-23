Islamabad United vs Rawalpindiz Highlights, PSL 2026 Today Match Ful Scorecard: Pindiz Win Their First Game Of The Season

RAP vs IU Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Rawalpindi vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.
Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Score: Rawalpindiz began with spin and kept things tight after deciding to bowl. But Amir and Naseem Shah struck with the slower ball, and the pacers took the first two wickets. Islamabad United were in trouble at 30/3 in the seventh over as Shadab Khan went cheaply. At that point, Conway and Chapman, two New Zealanders, collaborated. They created a 49-run partnership by batting at a decent pace. That partnership was broken by Daryl Mitchell, who caught Conway at long off. In the very next over, Asif Afridi trapped Chapman leg before wicket. Following them, the batters from Islamabad United had trouble on a slow deck. However, Rizwan had to use his part-timers for a few overs due to Naseem’s injury. Stay tuned for Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Rawalpindi vs Islamabad PSL encounter here on NewsX.
Toss Update: Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Islamabad United.
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Game
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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1
|
Mar 28
|
Peshawar Zalmi
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
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Loss
|
2
|
Apr 02
|
Karachi Kings
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
|
3
|
Apr 04
|
Islamabad United
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
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Loss
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4
|
Apr 06
|
Multan Sultans
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
|
5
|
Apr 10
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
6
|
Apr 16
|
Hyderabad Kingsmen
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
7
|
Apr 18
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
8
|
Apr 21
|
Multan Sultans
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
Match
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
|
1
|
Mar 28, 2026
|
Multan Sultans
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Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
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2
|
Mar 31, 2026
|
Peshawar Zalmi
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
No Result
|
3
|
Apr 02, 2026
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Win
|
4
|
Apr 04, 2026
|
Rawalpindiz
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Win
|
5
|
Apr 09, 2026
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Win
|
6
|
Apr 12, 2026
|
Hyderabad Kingsmen
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
7
|
Apr 16, 2026
|
Karachi Kings
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Win
Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Fawad Ali, Abdullah Fazal
Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad
Rawalpindiz have won their first match. While it may not account for much, it is a great result for Mohammad Rizwan and his men as they finally turn things around after eight straight losses. Dian Forrester with a four has hit the winning runs for the Pindiz.
Is there a twist in the tale? Shadab Khan and Chris Green seemed to have brought Islamabad United back in this clash. The last three overs have gone for only eight runs, and Shadab has dismissed his opposite number as well. Riwan going for a slog-sweep top-edged the ball and was caught at short third man in the 13th over.
Rawalpindiz are inching towards their first win of the season. At the halfway mark of the second innings, Mohammad Rizwan is still at the crease with the Pindiz needing only 54 runs in 10 overs. Kamran Ghulam was dismissed by Chris Green after making 42 runs off 30 balls.
It is a brilliant power play for the Rawalpindiz. After losing Abdullah Fazal on the first ball of the second innings, the Pindiz have ended the first six overs being right on top of the Islamabad United. Mohammad Rizwan with 22 of 16 and Kamran Ghulam with 26 off 19 have made sure that required run rate is less than 6.5 runs per over.
Imad Wasim has provided the Islamabad United with the best start possible in the second innings. The left-arm spinner took a wicket off the first ball to dismiss Abdullah Fazal. Only three runs came off the over.