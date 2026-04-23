Islamabad United vs Rawalpindiz Highlights, PSL 2026 Today Match Ful Scorecard: Pindiz Win Their First Game Of The Season

RAP vs IU Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Rawalpindi vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.

Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Score: Rawalpindiz began with spin and kept things tight after deciding to bowl. But Amir and Naseem Shah struck with the slower ball, and the pacers took the first two wickets. Islamabad United were in trouble at 30/3 in the seventh over as Shadab Khan went cheaply. At that point, Conway and Chapman, two New Zealanders, collaborated. They created a 49-run partnership by batting at a decent pace. That partnership was broken by Daryl Mitchell, who caught Conway at long off. In the very next over, Asif Afridi trapped Chapman leg before wicket. Following them, the batters from Islamabad United had trouble on a slow deck. However, Rizwan had to use his part-timers for a few overs due to Naseem’s injury. Stay tuned for Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Rawalpindi vs Islamabad PSL encounter here on NewsX.

Toss Update: Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Islamabad United.

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Results

Game Date Opponent Venue Result 1 Mar 28 Peshawar Zalmi Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Loss 2 Apr 02 Karachi Kings Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Loss 3 Apr 04 Islamabad United Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Loss 4 Apr 06 Multan Sultans Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Loss 5 Apr 10 Quetta Gladiators National Stadium, Karachi Loss 6 Apr 16 Hyderabad Kingsmen National Stadium, Karachi Loss 7 Apr 18 Lahore Qalandars National Stadium, Karachi Loss 8 Apr 21 Multan Sultans National Stadium, Karachi Loss

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Results

Match Date Opponent Venue Result 1 Mar 28, 2026 Multan Sultans Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Loss 2 Mar 31, 2026 Peshawar Zalmi Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore No Result 3 Apr 02, 2026 Quetta Gladiators Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Win 4 Apr 04, 2026 Rawalpindiz Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Win 5 Apr 09, 2026 Lahore Qalandars National Stadium, Karachi Win 6 Apr 12, 2026 Hyderabad Kingsmen National Stadium, Karachi Loss 7 Apr 16, 2026 Karachi Kings National Stadium, Karachi Win

Rawalpindiz Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Fawad Ali, Abdullah Fazal

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad