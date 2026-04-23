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Islamabad United vs Rawalpindiz Highlights, PSL 2026 Today Match Ful Scorecard: Pindiz Win Their First Game Of The Season

🕒 Updated: April 23, 2026 18:27:47 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

RAP vs IU Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Rawalpindi vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.

Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.
Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Score: Rawalpindiz began with spin and kept things tight after deciding to bowl. But Amir and Naseem Shah struck with the slower ball, and the pacers took the first two wickets. Islamabad United were in trouble at 30/3 in the seventh over as Shadab Khan went cheaply. At that point, Conway and Chapman, two New Zealanders, collaborated. They created a 49-run partnership by batting at a decent pace. That partnership was broken by Daryl Mitchell, who caught Conway at long off. In the very next over, Asif Afridi trapped Chapman leg before wicket. Following them, the batters from Islamabad United had trouble on a slow deck. However, Rizwan had to use his part-timers for a few overs due to Naseem’s injury. Stay tuned for Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Rawalpindi vs Islamabad PSL encounter here on NewsX.

Toss Update: Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Islamabad United. 

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Results

Game

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

1

Mar 28

Peshawar Zalmi

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

2

Apr 02

Karachi Kings

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

3

Apr 04

Islamabad United

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

4

Apr 06

Multan Sultans

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

5

Apr 10

Quetta Gladiators

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

6

Apr 16

Hyderabad Kingsmen

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

7

Apr 18

Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

8

Apr 21

Multan Sultans

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Results 

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

1

Mar 28, 2026

Multan Sultans

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

2

Mar 31, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

No Result

3

Apr 02, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Win

4

Apr 04, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Win

5

Apr 09, 2026

Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Win

6

Apr 12, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

7

Apr 16, 2026

Karachi Kings

National Stadium, Karachi

Win

Rawalpindiz Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Fawad Ali, Abdullah Fazal

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad

Live Updates

  • 18:20 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Pindiz Win By 6 Wickets!

    Rawalpindiz have won their first match. While it may not account for much, it is a great result for Mohammad Rizwan and his men as they finally turn things around after eight straight losses. Dian Forrester with a four has hit the winning runs for the Pindiz.

  • 17:55 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Pindiz Need 46 Runs In 42 Balls!

    Is there a twist in the tale? Shadab Khan and Chris Green seemed to have brought Islamabad United back in this clash. The last three overs have gone for only eight runs, and Shadab has dismissed his opposite number as well. Riwan going for a slog-sweep top-edged the ball and was caught at short third man in the 13th over. 

  • 17:45 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: First Win Loading For Pindiz!

    Rawalpindiz are inching towards their first win of the season. At the halfway mark of the second innings, Mohammad Rizwan is still at the crease with the Pindiz needing only 54 runs in 10 overs. Kamran Ghulam was dismissed by Chris Green after making 42 runs off 30 balls. 

  • 17:25 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Pindiz On Top After Power Play!

    It is a brilliant power play for the Rawalpindiz. After losing Abdullah Fazal on the first ball of the second innings, the Pindiz have ended the first six overs being right on top of the Islamabad United. Mohammad Rizwan with 22 of 16 and Kamran Ghulam with 26 off 19 have made sure that required run rate is less than 6.5 runs per over. 

  • 17:05 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Imad Wasim Strikes!

    Imad Wasim has provided the Islamabad United with the best start possible in the second innings. The left-arm spinner took a wicket off the first ball to dismiss Abdullah Fazal. Only three runs came off the over. 

Load More
Islamabad United vs Rawalpindiz Highlights, PSL 2026 Today Match Ful Scorecard: Pindiz Win Their First Game Of The Season

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Islamabad United vs Rawalpindiz Highlights, PSL 2026 Today Match Ful Scorecard: Pindiz Win Their First Game Of The Season
Islamabad United vs Rawalpindiz Highlights, PSL 2026 Today Match Ful Scorecard: Pindiz Win Their First Game Of The Season
Islamabad United vs Rawalpindiz Highlights, PSL 2026 Today Match Ful Scorecard: Pindiz Win Their First Game Of The Season
Islamabad United vs Rawalpindiz Highlights, PSL 2026 Today Match Ful Scorecard: Pindiz Win Their First Game Of The Season

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