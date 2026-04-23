Madhya Pradesh Horror: Adivasi Woman Assaulted In Indore, Husband Films And Circulates Her Naked Video, Police Intervenes After Clip Reaches Victim’s Brother

MADHYA PRADESH: A shocking incident of violence against an Adivasi woman has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, where she was allegedly assaulted, and her indignified video filmed by her husband later circulated on social media, a police officer said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place in Naharkhodra village under the jurisdiction of Manpur police station in the district and came to light on April 21 after the video reached the victim’s brother, who approached the concerned police station and lodged a complaint.

Indore rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary told ANI, “The incident occurred in Naharkhodra village under Manpur police station area. A tribal woman, who was subjected to this act by her husband, along with his second wife and his mother. They assaulted the victim, hurled abusive language, and threatened to kill her. Additionally, her naked video was recorded, and her hair was cut. The accused also circulated the video of the incident.”

On April 21, the video reached the victim’s brother, following which he approached the police station and filed a complaint. Based on it, a case has been registered at Manpur police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, and the matter is under investigation, the officer said.

He further stated, “The victim belongs to the tribal community, and the case has been registered under various sections which include section 74, 75(2), 76, 79, 82(1), 296, 115, 351, 3(5) of BNS, along with sections 67 and 67(A) of the IT Act. The accused husband has been arrested.”

Apart from the victim’s husband, there are two more accused in the case, which include husband’s second wife and his mother, the officer said.

“During the examination of the viral video by the police, the voices of all three accused were clearly heard, which led to them being named in the case. The victim has four children, and the dispute appears to be domestic in nature. Tensions escalated after the second wife came into the family, and in anger, the accused allegedly committed the act to humiliate the woman and circulated the video. The victim is approximately 40-42 years old,” DSP Chaudhary said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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