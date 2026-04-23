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Home > World News > Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH

Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH

Pakistani journalist Sanaullah Khan has alleged that his brother Amanullah Khan was kidnapped by unidentified men in Lahore while on his way to pick up children from school. He has appealed to Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for help, as the incident gains attention amid his criticism of Mohsin Naqvi.

Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH (Image Credit: X)
Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 23, 2026 14:50:26 IST

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Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani journalist Sanaullah Khan has alleged that his brother was kidnapped in Lahore and this has raised eyebrows in the media fraternity and in the social media. In his words, the event occurred as his brother, Amanullah Khan was heading to school to collect children. Sanaullah claimed that he was kidnapped by unknown persons who abducted and stripped him off before his family, and the family was left in agony and seeking a resolution.

Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore – Watch Appeal Video

After the incident, Sanaullah Khan came out publicly to seek assistance labeling the leading political figures in Pakistan. He contacted PM Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and asked them to step in and secure the safe release of his brother. His tweets on social media site X quickly went viral with many people taking sides and calling on the government to take decisive measures.



The case has gone on to attract a lot of attention thus posing concerns over safety and accountability. Sanaullah Khan is a renowned figure in the sports journalism arena of Pakistan, especially on social media where he has established a huge following. His outspoken criticisms against Pakistan Cricket Board and its leadership have often been in the headlines. Interestingly, most of his comments directed towards PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi have been controversial, some even commending him as truthful, and others viewing him as being too confrontational.

But Why Is Mohsin Naqvi’s Name Coming Up Here?

The date of the supposed abduction has also given a twist to the story with it occurring amidst increasing tensions between Sanaullah Khan and powerful people in the Pakistan cricket administration. Although the incident is not confirmed as related to his criticism, numerous online users have postulated about the possible motives. Law enforcement is still waiting to issue a comprehensive statement and the circumstances are evolving. Sanaullah on the other hand is still trying to get popular support, hoping more people will take an interest in this issue, and he will be able to bring back his brother.

Also Read: Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage

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Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH

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Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH

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Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH
Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH
Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH
Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH

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