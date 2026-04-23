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Home > World News > Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage

Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage

Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines around the world are reducing flights and increasing costs as jet fuel prices rise on account of global unrest. The crisis is causing increased prices, fewer routes and mounting travel issues for passengers.

Airlines around the world are reducing flights and increasing costs as jet fuel prices rise on account of global unrest. The crisis is causing increased prices, fewer routes and mounting travel issues for passengers. (Photo Credit - X)
Airlines around the world are reducing flights and increasing costs as jet fuel prices rise on account of global unrest. The crisis is causing increased prices, fewer routes and mounting travel issues for passengers. (Photo Credit - X)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 23, 2026 13:07:14 IST

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Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage

Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: The global aviation industry is increasingly in crisis as jet fuel prices soars across the world, affecting airlines of every size. Ongoing geopolitical tensions are the catalyst for the fuel price increase, caught flying high. Airlines have been hit hard and have been scrambling to respond to the crisis with flight cancellations, schedule reductions, and new surcharges. The global aviation industry is in crisis as jet fuel prices soar worldwide, affecting airlines of every size. Ongoing geopolitical tensions are the catalyst for the fuel price increase, caught flying high. Airlines have been hit hard and have been scrambling to respond to the crisis with flight cancellations, schedule reductions, and new surcharges. The global aviation industry is in crisis as jet fuel prices soar worldwide, affecting airlines of every size. Ongoing geopolitical tensions are the catalyst for the fuel price increase, caught flying high. Airlines have been hit hard and have been scrambling to respond to the crisis with flight cancellations, schedule reductions, and new surcharges. The global aviation industry is in crisis as jet fuel prices soar worldwide, affecting airlines of every size.

Aviation industry under pressure

The aviation industry globally is under pressure with jet fuel prices spiking as geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran have escalated. Prices have surged from $85–$90 per barrel to between $150–$200, causing airlines to reassess their pricing, cut costs and modify operations around the world.

Global flight cuts and capacity reductions

Carriers worldwide are cutting flights to cope with rising costs. Lufthansa Group has announced it will cancel almost 20,000 flights over six months, SAS will slash around 1,000 routes in April, KLM is canceling 160 flights across Europe and Cathay Pacific alongside its low-cost arm HK Express are cutting routes. Furthermore, airlines, including AirAsia X, Asiana Airlines and Vietnam Airlines, are cancelling routes and Norse Atlantic has removed its transatlantic service between London and Los Angeles.

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Additional fuel charges and fare increases

Many airlines are responding to the soaring fuel costs by raising ticket prices and adding fuel surcharges. Air France-KLM is implementing fare increases for long-haul flights and Thai Airways will hike fares by as much as 15 percent. Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, China Eastern and Spring Airlines have imposed or raised fuel charges. Virgin Atlantic, Volotea, SunExpress and Greater Bay Airlines have also added surcharges to multiple routes.

Extra Fees for Passengers

This editorial is lagging behind the news. We’re working hard to update it and will have fresh rates as soon as we can. Add-Ons Several airlines are jacking passenger charges to cover costs. American Airlines, Delta, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue have all announced higher baggage fees. Some airlines are also trimming onboard perks or shifting fares to cope.

Operational Moves Across the World

Air Canada is cutting some routes, and United Airlines is eliminating others that are not profitable. Qantas has postponed their financial plans because of fuel costs, and TUI is cutting its profit forecast. Korean Air is going into emergency management mode, while Frontier Airlines and Cebu Air are assessing their situation in these uncertain times.

Government Actions

Elsewhere, the crisis has led to larger responses. Nigerian airlines planned to shut down operations nationwide because of the high fuel costs, but then cancelled the plan after government intervention. European officials are looking for ways to manage fuel supply and prevent shortages, as more than half of jet fuel is supplied by the Middle East.

Passenger Impact

With airlines cutting routes and jacking fares, travel options and costs are likely to be affected in the near future. Route changes, cancellations and added fees are becoming common for both when it comes to full-service and budget airlines. The picture is only changing in real-time as fuel prices move to determine action.

Aviation Outlook

Fuel prices continue to be unpredictable, which forces airlines to manage costs, maximize efficiency and maintain flexibility. Although some airlines are protected through fuel hedging, many are still facing hardships. For travelers, this means being proactive, keeping up-to-date with airline policies and expecting price and schedule changes over the next several months.

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Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage

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Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage

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Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage
Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage
Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage
Europe-UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Cancel Flights and Add Extra Charges Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortage

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