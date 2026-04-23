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Home > Sports News > Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch the Match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch the Match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League Match in India, Dubai, UAE, Middle East. Follow NewsX for more info.

Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming Saudi Pro League. Photo X
Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming Saudi Pro League. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 23, 2026 19:30:39 IST

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Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch the Match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming: Al Najma will play Al Taawoun at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Matchweek 29 of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League. Both teams will want to win this game. The home team wants to stay out of the bottom of the table, while the visitors want to move up the table.

Al Najma has had a tough season and is now at the bottom of the standings. They haven’t been able to be consistent this season, winning only two of their 28 league games. Nestor El Maestro’s team is in big trouble of going down a level if results don’t get better quickly in the last few games of the season.

Even though Al Najma hasn’t been playing well lately, they can take heart from their last game, in which they beat Neom SC 2-1. It was one of their best games of the season, and the team showed that they were tough and determined to win all three points. They will want to build on that momentum and take advantage of being at home for this game.

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Al Taawoun, on the other hand, comes into the game after a string of bad results. They haven’t been very good in their last three games, and they lost 2-1 to Al Kholood in their last league game. Pericles Chamusca’s men didn’t play as well as they usually do and lost valuable points again.

The Wolves have had a good season so far, winning 13 of their 28 games. They are currently in fifth place in the league table and still have a chance to finish strong. But playing away from home could be hard, and they will need to play a lot better if they want to beat Al Najma, who is having a hard time.

Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming Live Streaming Saudi Pro League 2026

When will the Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2026 match take place?
The match between Al Najma vs Al Taawoun match is scheduled for Thursday, 23 April 2026.

When will the Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2026 match start?
The match will kick off at 9:40 PM IST in India and on 7:10 PM Saudi Time on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Where will the Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2026 match be played?
The game will be held at the Al Najmah Club Stadium in Unaizah. 

Where to watch Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2026 match in India?
The match will not be broadcast live on TV in India and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 9:40 PM IST on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Where to watch Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai (UAE) and across Middle East?

The match will be broadcast live on SSC Network across MENA regions and live-streamed on the Shahid VIP app from 7:00 PM Dubai Time on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Playing XI

Al Najma predicted lineup: Braga; Al Hawsawi, Al Harabi, Al Fatil, Samir, Vargas; Boutobba, Emad, Guga; Cardoso, Lazaro

Al Taawoun predicted lineup: Mailson; Mahzari, Lajami, Al Dossari, Petkov; Flavio, El Mahdioui, Fulgini; Al Kuwaykibi, Martinez, Aragao

Last 5 Matches By Al Najma 

Date Competition Opponent Result Score
Apr 11, 2026 Saudi Pro League NEOM SC Win 2–1
Apr 3, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Loss 2–5
Mar 12, 2026 Saudi Pro League Damac FC Loss 1–3
Mar 6, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Loss 0–4
Feb 28, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Okhdood Loss 1–3

Last 5 Matches By Al Taawoun 

Date Competition Opponent Result Score
Apr 11, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Kholood Loss 1–2
Apr 4, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Draw 2–2
Mar 13, 2026 Saudi Pro League NEOM SC Draw 2–2
Mar 7, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Fateh Win 3–2
Mar 1, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Qadsiah Draw 1–1

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Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch the Match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

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Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch the Match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world
Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch the Match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world
Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch the Match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world
Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch the Match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

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