Donald Trump Takes A U-Turn After Facing Backlash Over ‘Hellholes’ Remark On India, Later Praises Friendship With PM Narendra Modi

US President Donald Trump on Thursday has praised India and claimed to have a “very good friend” heading the country. The remark follows an incident in which US President Trump shared on his Twitter handle a racist comment made by US radio show host Michael Savage in which he described India and China as “hell holes.”

Following backlash, the spokesperson of US Embassy in New Delhi clarified that Trump had good things to say about India as he considers India to be a great nation while claiming that he has a personal friendship with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As stated by Christopher Elms, spokesperson of US Embassy, “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top.”

In his ranting against birthright citizenship law of the US, Michael Savage had accused people from the two nations of visiting the US just to drop their babies in the ninth month and thus becoming “instant” Americans. His comments on Indians and Chinese immigrants in particular include labeling them “gangsters with laptops” who have “stepped on our flag.”

According to the transcript posted by President Trump, “These guys have caused more damage to our nation than all the mafia families combined. In my humbly humble opinion. Thugs with computers.

These guys have stolen us blind, treated us like second-class citizens, allowed the trud world to win out, walked all over our flag and suchlike.” President of the United States posted the comment on his own social media platform called Truth Social. India has officially commented on “reports” regarding derogatory comments made by President Trump. According to a MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal’s statement, “We have read reports about it. Therein lies my comment.”

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