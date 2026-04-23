Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: Manjappada Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on OFC in Kochi.
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Kerala Blasters FC are set to host Odisha FC on April 23, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, in an important Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash. Three points could be very important since both teams are still looking over their shoulders in the relegation battle. Kerala Blasters are coming in with more momentum, and Odisha FC will be eager to end their bad run of form. Stay tuned for KBFC vs OFC live score, KBFC vs OFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs OFC encounter here on NewsX.
Battles that matter!
Commanding defense line. ⛔️
Sharp attack. 🎯
Quick midfield. ⚡️
Focusing on the zones that could change the momentum in Kochi! 🔍
Watch #KBFCOFC LIVE on @FanCode. 💻#ISL12 #DuelsThatDecide pic.twitter.com/v9kal7VVQu
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 23, 2026
Peter Hartley addresses the media on behalf of the Blasters ahead of the big match!
ℹ️ Pre-Match Media Briefing: Peter Hartley addressed the press ahead of tonight’s fixture against Odisha FC 🗣️🎙️
Watch the full press conference on our YouTube channel ▶️
📲 Click here to watch: https://t.co/EDxSMdNCuc#KeralaBlasters #KBFC #YennumYellow #KBFCOFC #ISL12 pic.twitter.com/U8mAFjwSyg
— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) April 23, 2026
Odisha FC began the ISL season as outsiders but made an impressive start. They opened with a solid draw against Inter Kashi before stunning NorthEast United FC with a dominant 4-1 victory.However, their form has dipped since then. The Juggernauts suffered defeats to Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, followed by a disappointing draw against Mohammedan SC. Those dropped points have left them struggling near the bottom of the table.Odisha currently sit 13th with six points and are without a win in their last four matches. A victory in Kochi would provide a major boost and reduce the pressure on...