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Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: Manjappada Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run

🕒 Updated: April 23, 2026 18:17:02 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as KBFC take on OFC in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL. Photo X
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Kerala Blasters FC are set to host Odisha FC on April 23, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, in an important Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash. Three points could be very important since both teams are still looking over their shoulders in the relegation battle. Kerala Blasters are coming in with more momentum, and Odisha FC will be eager to end their bad run of form. Stay tuned for KBFC vs OFC live score, KBFC vs OFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster KBFC vs OFC encounter here on NewsX.

Kerala Blasters Preview

Ashley Westwood’s arrival has made Kerala Blasters FC look like a different team. The Tuskers have come back with more energy and faith after the international break, after a tough first half of the season.

Westwood’s first game was a disappointing 2-0 loss to SC Delhi, but the team’s response has been impressive. Kerala came back strong by beating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the Southern Derby. This win gave the club a boost of confidence.

After that, they tied with NorthEast United FC before putting on one of their best performances of the season, beating Jamshedpur FC 2-0. That win showed how much better the team’s defence was and how much sharper their attack was getting.

Kerala Blasters are in 11th place on the table with eight points from ten games. They know that another win could move them up to eighth place, which would give them some breathing room from the relegation zone. The Tuskers will feel good about their chances of getting another good result because they are playing at home in Kochi, where fans are always very supportive.

The Blasters will probably use their tight formation, quick changes, and attacking style to give the Odisha team, which has had trouble being consistent lately, a hard time.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC came into the ISL season as the underdogs, but they surprised a lot of people at first with how well they played. They started their campaign with a strong draw against Inter Kashi and then shocked NorthEast United FC with a convincing 4-1 win.

But things have gotten much worse for the Juggernauts since that good start. Odisha lost to Mumbai City FC by a score of 1-0 and then lost to FC Goa by a score of 3-1.

They were hoping to get the most points from their most recent game, a frustrating draw against Mohammedan SC. Instead, they are in a bad spot near the bottom of the standings because they lost points.

Odisha is in 13th place with only six points and hasn’t won in four games. They know that a win in Kochi could make things a lot better for them and ease the pressure that is building.

Odisha needs to be more aggressive in attack and tighten up their defence if they want to win. They can still give Kerala trouble if they can get their confidence back from the start of the season.

Team News

Before this game, Kerala Blasters have a few things on their minds. Danish and Karim both hurt their hamstrings in the last game against Jamshedpur FC, and the club’s medical staff is keeping a close eye on them.

Amawia had ankle surgery and will miss the rest of the season, which is a big blow to the team.

There is good news, though: Matias Hernandes is back in the running after serving his suspension against Jamshedpur FC.

Odisha FC doesn’t have to worry about any major injuries or suspensions before this game, so they will have almost all of their players available.

Live Updates

  • 18:14 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Updates ISL: Players To Watch Out For!

    Battles that matter! 

  • 18:11 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Updates: KBFC Press Conference

    Peter Hartley addresses the media on behalf of the Blasters ahead of the big match! 

  • 18:02 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Updates ISL: Head-To-Head Record

    Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC have faced each other 14 times so far. Both sides have won five matches each, while four encounters have ended in draws, showing how closely contested this rivalry has been.

  • 17:58 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Updates: Team News

    Kerala Blasters have a few injury concerns ahead of the match. Danish and Karim picked up hamstring issues against Jamshedpur FC and are being monitored by the medical team.

    Amawia has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. However, Matias Hernandes is available again after missing the last match through suspension.

    Odisha FC, meanwhile, have no major injury problems or suspensions and are expected to have a full squad to choose from.

  • 17:55 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Updates: OFC Preview

    Odisha FC began the ISL season as outsiders but made an impressive start. They opened with a solid draw against Inter Kashi before stunning NorthEast United FC with a dominant 4-1 victory.However, their form has dipped since then. The Juggernauts suffered defeats to Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, followed by a disappointing draw against Mohammedan SC. Those dropped points have left them struggling near the bottom of the table.Odisha currently sit 13th with six points and are without a win in their last four matches. A victory in Kochi would provide a major boost and reduce the pressure on...

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Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: Manjappada Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run

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Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: Manjappada Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: Manjappada Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: Manjappada Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: Manjappada Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run

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