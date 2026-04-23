Has Galgotia’s Neha Singh Been Replaced After Chinese Robo-Dog Controversy? University Appoints New Director Of Strategic Communications And Public Relations; Who Is He?

Galgotias University has named Ujjwal Pratap as its new Director of Strategic Communications and Public Relations, bringing in an experienced hand to lead its outreach and branding efforts.

Has Galgotia’s Neha Singh Been Replaced After Chinese Robo-Dog Controversy?

The appointment has sparked speculation over whether Neha Singh has been replaced following the recent Chinese robo-dog controversy. However, the university has not issued any official statement confirming a replacement, and the development remains a subject of discussion.

New Role Focused On Visibility And Outreach

In his new role, Pratap will handle strategic communications, media relations, internal systems, and brand-building across key groups such as students, faculty, parents, recruiters, and global partners.

University CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia said the institution is entering a new phase with sharper academic goals and stronger public engagement. He noted that Pratap’s experience will help communicate the university’s progress and priorities more effectively.

Over Two Decades Of Experience

Pratap brings more than 20 years of experience across higher education, consulting, and corporate communications. He previously worked at Ahmedabad University, where he led branding and media strategy, and has also been associated with international organisations and consulting firms.

Speaking on his appointment, Pratap said the university is at a key stage of growth and that his focus will be on building a clear and consistent communication approach.

The move comes as the university continues to expand its academic footprint and strengthen its visibility.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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