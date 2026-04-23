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Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: KAR Win By 5 Wickets

🕒 Updated: April 23, 2026 23:13:24 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

LAH vs KAR Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Karachi live streaming on Tapmad.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 AS IT HAPPENED: Karachi Kings win by 5 wickets. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 live score, LAH vs KAR key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Karachi PSL encounter here on NewsX. 

PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score/Margin

1

Mar 26, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Lahore

Win

Won by 69 runs

2

Mar 29, 2026

Karachi Kings

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 4 wickets

3

Apr 01, 2026

Multan Sultans

Lahore

Win

Won by 2 wickets

4

Apr 05, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 18 runs

5

Apr 09, 2026

Islamabad United

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 9 wickets

6

Apr 14, 2026

Multan Sultans

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 4 wickets

7

Apr 18, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Karachi

Win

Won by 32 runs

8

Apr 21, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Win

Won by 9 runs

PSL 2026: Karachi Kings Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score/Margin

1

Mar 27

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Win

Won by 14 runs

2

Mar 29

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore

Win

Won by 4 wickets

3

Apr 02

Rawalpindiz

Lahore

Win

Won by 5 wickets

4

Apr 09

Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 159 runs

5

Apr 11

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 4 wickets

6

Apr 16

Islamabad United

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 8 wickets

7

Apr 19

Multan Sultans

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 11 runs

8

Apr 22

Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 7 wickets

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Usama Mir, Haseebullah Khan(w), Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Naeem

Karachi Kings Squad

David Warner (C), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Moeen Ali, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Saad Baig, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Hamza, Rizwanullah

Live Updates

  • 23:11 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live: KAR WIN!

    That’s it! Karachi Kings! They win by 5 wickets! Chasing down the target of 200 in 18.4 Overs! 

  • 21:06 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Karachi Needs 200 Runs To Win!

    Shaheen Afridi’s brief cameo came to an end on the final ball of the first innings. The Lahore Qalandars skipper scored 10 runs in four balls before being dismissed by Hasan Ali. 

  • 21:00 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Eventful Over!

    It was an eventful over from Mohammad Hamza as he came on to bowl his final over of the night. He was hit for a six on the second ball of the over by Daniel Sams. Sams was then unfortunately run out on the fifth ball despite putting in a dive. To end the over, Shaheen Afridi smashed a six as 17 runs were scored. 

  • 20:54 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Big Over For Qalandars!

    Hasan Ali returned to bowl his third over and was welcomed with a six on the first ball of the 18th over by Daniel Sams. 12 runs came off the over as Lahore Qalandars attempt to finish on a high. 

  • 20:48 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Huge Wicket For Rizwanullah!

    Rizwanullah, after going for 31 runs in his first two overs, has possibly picked up the most important wicket for the Karachi Kings. The medium pacer was hit for a huge six by Sikandar Raza on the third ball of the 17th over. However, he bounced back strongly and bowled a perfect yorker to dismiss Abdullah Shafique. 

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Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: KAR Win By 5 Wickets
Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: KAR Win By 5 Wickets
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