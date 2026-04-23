Highlights | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: KAR Win By 5 Wickets

LAH vs KAR Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Karachi live streaming on Tapmad.
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 AS IT HAPPENED: Karachi Kings win by 5 wickets. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 live score, LAH vs KAR key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Karachi PSL encounter here on NewsX.
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score/Margin
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1
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Mar 26, 2026
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 69 runs
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2
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Mar 29, 2026
|
Karachi Kings
|
Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 4 wickets
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3
|
Apr 01, 2026
|
Multan Sultans
|
Lahore
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Win
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Won by 2 wickets
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4
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Apr 05, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
|
Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 18 runs
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5
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Apr 09, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 9 wickets
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6
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Apr 14, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 4 wickets
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7
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Apr 18, 2026
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 32 runs
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8
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Apr 21, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 9 runs
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score/Margin
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1
|
Mar 27
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 14 runs
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2
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Mar 29
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Lahore Qalandars
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 4 wickets
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3
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Apr 02
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Rawalpindiz
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Lahore
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Win
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Won by 5 wickets
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4
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Apr 09
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 159 runs
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5
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Apr 11
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 4 wickets
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6
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Apr 16
|
Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 8 wickets
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7
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Apr 19
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 11 runs
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8
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Apr 22
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 7 wickets
Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Usama Mir, Haseebullah Khan(w), Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Naeem
David Warner (C), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Moeen Ali, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Saad Baig, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Hamza, Rizwanullah
That’s it! Karachi Kings! They win by 5 wickets! Chasing down the target of 200 in 18.4 Overs!
Shaheen Afridi’s brief cameo came to an end on the final ball of the first innings. The Lahore Qalandars skipper scored 10 runs in four balls before being dismissed by Hasan Ali.
It was an eventful over from Mohammad Hamza as he came on to bowl his final over of the night. He was hit for a six on the second ball of the over by Daniel Sams. Sams was then unfortunately run out on the fifth ball despite putting in a dive. To end the over, Shaheen Afridi smashed a six as 17 runs were scored.
Hasan Ali returned to bowl his third over and was welcomed with a six on the first ball of the 18th over by Daniel Sams. 12 runs came off the over as Lahore Qalandars attempt to finish on a high.
Rizwanullah, after going for 31 runs in his first two overs, has possibly picked up the most important wicket for the Karachi Kings. The medium pacer was hit for a huge six by Sikandar Raza on the third ball of the 17th over. However, he bounced back strongly and bowled a perfect yorker to dismiss Abdullah Shafique.