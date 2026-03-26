Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026: HYK 59/4 After 8 Overs | Regular Wickets Put LAH On Top

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen- Check Out the live updates from the LAH vs HYK PSL 2026 match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: Regular wickets has put Lahore on top. The debutants Hyderabad are reeling big time. Lahore Qalandars posted a strong 199/6 after a dominant batting display. Fakhar Zaman (53) and Mohammad Naeem (30) gave a flying start, while Hassan Khan pulled things back with key wickets in the middle overs. A late surge from Haseebullah Khan (40 off 28) and Sikandar Raza (24 off 10) provided a stunning finish along with captain Shaheen Afridi, who hit two sixes in the final over, pushed Lahore to a challenging total. Stay tuned for LAH vs HYK live score, LAH vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LAH vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.
Hyderabad Kingsmen continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, slipping from 79/5 to 93/6 after 13 overs, now needing 107 runs from 42 balls. Sikandar Raza and Haris Rauf kept the pressure on, with Rauf removing Hassan Khan for 14, while Raza maintained control through the middle overs. Hammad Azam and Rizwan Mehmood tried to rebuild, but the rising required rate left Hyderabad in deep trouble heading into the final phase.
Haris Rauf kept things under control as Hyderabad Kingsmen reached 72/5 after 10 overs, needing 128 runs from 60 balls. Hassan Khan struck a boundary to move to 5 (3), while Rizwan Mehmood was on 3 (6). Seven runs came off the over as the required rate kept climbing.
Fiz is some form tonight!
And finally Mustafizur Rahman takes his 1st wicket in PSL 2026.#LQvHK #LQvsHK pic.twitter.com/cuo8wQSeLk
— Cricket With Abdullah (@cric___guy) March 26, 2026
Labuschagne getting trolled on X!
Hyderabad owner Fawad Sarwar said in a podcast that I’m a big fan of Babar Azam but failed to get him for his franchise so he decided to bring Marnus Labuschagne & appointed him the franchise captain.
Now with his batting performance Marnus is not letting his owner miss Babar… pic.twitter.com/8JAbKqNa9Z
— 𝐀 (@was_abdd) March 26, 2026
Sikandar Raza delivered another crucial blow as Hyderabad Kingsmen slumped to 65/5 after nine overs, needing 135 runs from 66 balls. Marnus Labuschagne fell for 26 (22) after hitting a boundary earlier in the over, while Rizwan Mehmood was on 1 (3). Six runs and a wicket came off the over, leaving Hyderabad in deep trouble.