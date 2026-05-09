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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

🕒 Updated: May 9, 2026 11:41:06 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The result of the CBSE Class 12 2026 exam is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) soon on its official website, for lakhs of students all around the country. The CBSE has already completed the evaluation process by the on-screen marking system, a digital process of marking answer keys to ensure accurate, consistent and speedy evaluation, and now it is ready to declare the results.

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Live Updates

  • 11:40 (IST) 09 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What other information will CBSE share along with the results?

    The board will share the pass percentage, gender-wise details, state-wise performance, and other information on the website.

  • 11:35 (IST) 09 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What are expected dates in which result can be released?

    The CBSE class 12 results are expected to be released anytime soon between May 11 and May 15, 2026, according to multiple speculations.

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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