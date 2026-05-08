CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 11:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its website very soon. More than 18 lakh students who took the board exams are waiting for their results. The officials say that the results will probably be out in the week of May 2026. They have not told us the exact date and time yet.

When will the CBSE 12th Result 2026 be declared

The CBSE said that the Class 12 results are on schedule and will likely be out in the week of May. The Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there are no issues with the evaluation process. In the past the results were usually out in the week of the month. This time students should wait for the official announcement from the board.

According to the official figures, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared in the third week of May.

You Might Be Interested In

Whereas, in the previous years, the results were released in the second week of May, now there might be an opportunity to get the result a little later.

Where to check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results on the CBSE websites like cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. On the day of the results, these websites are very slow because of heavy traffic. So students should keep websites open to avoid delays.

How to check the CBSE 12th Result 2026 online

To check the result students should 

  • Visit the CBSE results website
  • Then they should click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.
  • Next, they should enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.
  • After that they should click on ‘submit’
  • Verify their result.

Students should also download their results. Save a copy for future use. How to download the CBSE marksheet through DigiLocker

The CBSE also gives marksheets through DigiLocker.

To download it, students should

  • Go to digilocker.gov.in.
  • Open the app.
  • Then they should use their number to log in or register.
  • After that, they should enter their CBSE details, such as their roll number and school number.
  • Then they should go to the Issued Documents.
  • Download their CBSE Class 12 marksheet. 

This digital marksheet is valid for college admissions and other official purposes. 

What after the CBSE 12th Result 2026 

If students are not happy with their marks, they can apply for verification of their marks or a photocopy of their answer sheets. They can also apply for re-evaluation of questions. Students should know that re-evaluation is only allowed for theory papers. They have to pay a fee for each question. After re-evaluation the final result will be considered final.

Why is CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 important for students

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is important for students, as it will decide the future academic and career paths of the students. The result is one of the admission criteria in the universities and colleges for undergraduate courses in India and overseas. As the admission procedure and other competitive examinations are closely associated with the board results, it is important for the students to closely check their marksheets and plan their future accordingly. 

With the result date approaching, students need to keep abreast of updates through official notifications and not be misled by irrelevant information.

Also Read: TN 12th Result 2026 Declared at tnresults.nic.in: Check Tamil Nadu HSC Pass Percentage, Official Websites and Steps to Download Marksheet 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CBSE 12th Result 2026 dateCBSE Class 12CBSE Class 12 examCBSE Class 12 ResultCBSE Class 12 result 2026CBSE result

RELATED News

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Direct Link, Official Websites and Steps to Download Marksheet

TN 12th Result 2026 Declared at tnresults.nic.in: Check Tamil Nadu HSC Pass Percentage, Official Websites and Steps to Download Marksheet

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 Released at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Kerala Class 11 Exam Scorecards, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Expected Shortly at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

Meet Vidushi Singh: UPSC AIR 13 Cracked Civil Services at 21 Without Coaching, Chose IFS Over IAS After First Attempt Success

LATEST NEWS

Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

BSE Shares Slip Despite Strong Q4 — What Investors Should Know Before Buying Or Selling India’s Oldest Stock Exchange

Why Your Personal Loan Interest Rate Is Higher Than Others?

Why Sanjay Raut Is Furious With Trump? Open Letter Questions Praise For PM Modi On Bengal Win

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run

Patong Viral MMS Download Link Scandal: Couple Seen Having Oral Sex On Moving Tuk-Tuk Triggers Outrage, Is The Video Real?

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility

Cancer Love Horoscope Today, May 8, 2026: Emotional Clarity, Stronger Bonds and New Romantic Possibilities

Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report

Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

QUICK LINKS