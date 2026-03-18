LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad Score, National T20 Cup Final: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad

LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad LIVE Score, National T20 Cup Final: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad

Shadab Khan in frame. (Credits: X)

LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad LIVE Score, National T20 Cup Final: One of Pakistan’s premier domestic tournaments after PSL, the National T20 Cup will host its final at the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar. Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Whites have been deemed heavy favourites this season as they have proved in their campaign to the final. On the other hand, Abbottabad, under T20 superstars such as Shadab Khan, Wasim Jn and Khushdil Shah, will seek to present themselves as a tough competition to heavyweights Karachi.

The weather is expected to play spoilsport as rain might make its presence felt near the stadium. Expect little to no dew in this game due to heavy winds

The team winning the toss might look to bowl first to put the opposition under pressure due to swinging conditions.

Karachi vs Abbottabad Squads:

Abbottabad

Khalid Usman (captain), Afaq Ahmed, Ahmed Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Atizaz Habib Khan, Fayyaz Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Razaullah, Sajjad Ali (wk), Shadab Khan, Shahab Khan, Shahzaib Khan

Karachi

Saud Shakeel (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan, Shan Masood.

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