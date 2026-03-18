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LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad Score, National T20 Cup Final: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad

🕒 Updated: March 18, 2026 19:33:30 IST
✍️ Written by: Vishal Pushkar

LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad LIVE Score, National T20 Cup Final: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad

Shadab Khan in frame. (Credits: X)
Shadab Khan in frame. (Credits: X)

LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad LIVE Score, National T20 Cup Final: One of Pakistan’s premier domestic tournaments after PSL, the National T20 Cup will host its final at the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar. Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Whites have been deemed heavy favourites this season as they have proved in their campaign to the final. On the other hand, Abbottabad, under T20 superstars such as Shadab Khan, Wasim Jn and Khushdil Shah, will seek to present themselves as a tough competition to heavyweights Karachi.

The weather is expected to play spoilsport as rain might make its presence felt near the stadium. Expect little to no dew in this game due to heavy winds

The team winning the toss might look to bowl first to put the opposition under pressure due to swinging conditions.

Karachi vs Abbottabad Squads:

Abbottabad

Khalid Usman (captain), Afaq Ahmed, Ahmed Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Atizaz Habib Khan, Fayyaz Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Razaullah, Sajjad Ali (wk), Shadab Khan, Shahab Khan, Shahzaib Khan

Karachi 

Saud Shakeel (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan, Shan Masood.

Follow live score and updates here:

Live Updates

  • 19:20 (IST) 18 Mar 2026

  • 20:38 (IST) 18 Mar 2026

    LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad Score, National T20 Cup Final: Battle Of Titans

    Karachi and Abbottabad have been the best two teams in the tournament so far this year. Superstar T20 players such as Shadab Khan and Wasim Jnr have stepped up to the occasion and made their presence felt.

  • 18:45 (IST) 18 Mar 2026

    LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad Score, National T20 Cup Final: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Pakistan’s National T20 Cup final between Karachi Whites and Abbottabad here at the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar.

LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad Score, National T20 Cup Final: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad

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LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad Score, National T20 Cup Final: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad

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LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad Score, National T20 Cup Final: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad
LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad Score, National T20 Cup Final: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad
LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad Score, National T20 Cup Final: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad
LIVE Karachi vs Abbottabad Score, National T20 Cup Final: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad

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