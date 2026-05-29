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Live Updates: NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court to hear pleas in second week of July, COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Expected Shortly, BSNL SET Exam Date 2026 Announced, Jharkhand BEd Admit Card Out

🕒 Updated: May 29, 2026 15:00:37 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

From board exam results and entrance tests' answer keys to admit cards, follow every major education update from across India. Stay updated on the COMEDK UGET Result 2026, the BSNL SET exam date, the Jharkhand B.Ed. admit card, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, and all important announcements for school boards, competitive exams and higher education institutions.

Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)
Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)

Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The Consortium Of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges Of Karnataka will release the COMEDK UGET Result 2026 on the COMEDK portal today, 29 May, at 4 pm.

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations. 

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place. 

Stay updated with NewsX for the latest education news updates

Live Updates

  • 14:54 (IST) 29 May 2026

    NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court to hear the matter in the second week of July

    The Supreme Court is set to hear the NEET UG paper leak case in the second week of July. The Solicitor General said PM Narendra Modi is paying personal attention to the development.

  • 14:04 (IST) 29 May 2026

    How to download NEET city intimation slip 2026

    The steps to download the NEET city intimation slip of UG 2026 are as follows for the candidates:

    • Go to the official NEET website
    • Click on the link of city intimation slip of UG 2026
    • Type application number and password
    • Click on submit credentials
    • Later save or download the city intimation slip for upcoming routes

    The candidates should also discuss the details printed on the document carefully after they download the document.

  • 13:17 (IST) 29 May 2026

    When will the NEET City Intimation Slip 2026 be released?

    The NTA is expected to release the NEET city intimation slip of NEET UG 2026 in the next few days on the website. It has not been announced yet when the city intimation slip will be released but all candidates are requested to keep checking the portal for updates.

  • 11:36 (IST) 29 May 2026

    What is the extended for NEET UG 2026 fee refund

    NTA has extended the deadline up to which NEET-UG 2026 candidates can submit their bank account details for refund of examination fees. They can update their banking details till June 22 on the official portal.

  • 11:10 (IST) 29 May 2026

    Why Centre is considering IAF aircraft for carrying NEET papers

    The government appears to have come up with the proposal to carry out the paper distribution on IAF aircrafts because of security concerns that could be associated with the dispatch of question papers from one state to another. It is believed that the utilisation of government-owned aircrafts can minimise any chance of a paper leak or unauthorised possession of question papers during transit.

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Live Updates: NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court to hear pleas in second week of July, COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Expected Shortly, BSNL SET Exam Date 2026 Announced, Jharkhand BEd Admit Card Out

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Live Updates: NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court to hear pleas in second week of July, COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Expected Shortly, BSNL SET Exam Date 2026 Announced, Jharkhand BEd Admit Card Out

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Live Updates: NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court to hear pleas in second week of July, COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Expected Shortly, BSNL SET Exam Date 2026 Announced, Jharkhand BEd Admit Card Out
Live Updates: NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court to hear pleas in second week of July, COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Expected Shortly, BSNL SET Exam Date 2026 Announced, Jharkhand BEd Admit Card Out
Live Updates: NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court to hear pleas in second week of July, COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Expected Shortly, BSNL SET Exam Date 2026 Announced, Jharkhand BEd Admit Card Out
Live Updates: NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court to hear pleas in second week of July, COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Expected Shortly, BSNL SET Exam Date 2026 Announced, Jharkhand BEd Admit Card Out

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