LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam In Spotlight At Gaddafi Stadium

LQ vs PZ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, LQ vs PZ live score, live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Peshawar live streaming on YouTube.
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026 Match Updates: With qualification in place, the only question for Peshawar Zalmi in this league stage remains is can the Babar Azam-led side remain undefeated? Meanwhile, for Lahore Qalandars, a win could solidify their playoff berth. The Qalandars are tied with Hyderabad Kingsmen and Karachi Kings with eight points. However, the Shaheen Afridi-led side has the best net run rate, meaning a win could increase their chance of making it into the final four. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Peshawar PSL encounter here on NewsX.
This season, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has seen a number of high-scoring games. Given how little the conditions change, chasing would be the better course of action in this situation. Both teams will need to use the new ball since early wickets might be critical.
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score/Margin
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1
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Mar 26, 2026
|
Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Lahore
|
Win
|
Won by 69 runs
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2
|
Mar 29, 2026
|
Karachi Kings
|
Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 4 wickets
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3
|
Apr 03, 2026
|
Multan Sultans
|
Lahore
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Win
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Won by 20 runs
|
4
|
Apr 09, 2026
|
Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 9 wickets
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5
|
Apr 11, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Karachi
|
Loss
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Lost by 76 runs
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6
|
Apr 17, 2026
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 6 wickets
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7
|
Apr 18, 2026
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 32 runs
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8
|
Apr 21, 2026
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
Lahore
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Win
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Won by 9 runs
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9
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Apr 23, 2026
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Karachi Kings
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 5 wickets
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
|
Score / Margin
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1
|
Mar 28
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Rawalpindiz
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Lahore
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Win
|
PZ: 218/5, RWP: 214/4
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2
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Mar 31
|
Islamabad United
|
Lahore
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No Result
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Abandoned (Rain)
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3
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Apr 08
|
Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Karachi
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Win
|
Won by 4 wickets
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4
|
Apr 09
|
Karachi Kings
|
Karachi
|
Win
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Won by 159 runs
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5
|
Apr 11
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
Karachi
|
Win
|
Won by 76 runs
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6
|
Apr 13
|
Multan Sultans
|
Karachi
|
Win
|
Won by 24 runs
|
7
|
Apr 15
|
Quetta Gladiators
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Karachi
|
Win
|
Won by 8 wickets
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8
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Apr 19
|
Quetta Gladiators
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 118 runs
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9
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Apr 22
|
Karachi Kings
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Lahore
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Win
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PZ: 186/3, KK: 182/9
Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shahab Khan, Mohammad Naeem
Babar Azam (C), James Vince, Kusal Mendis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali
With Karachi Kings winning against Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon game, the onus is on Lahore Qalandars for their qualification. A win, even by a small margin would be enough for them to take the fourth spot, thanks to their superior net run rate.
The spotlight would be on the battle between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. Not only are the two Pakistani players the captains of their respective teams, but both of them will be crucial in their respective roles as the batter and bowler.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from this high-stakes Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi clash from Pakistan Super League 2026.