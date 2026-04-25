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LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam In Spotlight At Gaddafi Stadium

🕒 Updated: April 25, 2026 18:53:11 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

LQ vs PZ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, LQ vs PZ live score, live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Peshawar live streaming on YouTube.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026 Match Updates: With qualification in place, the only question for Peshawar Zalmi in this league stage remains is can the Babar Azam-led side remain undefeated? Meanwhile, for Lahore Qalandars, a win could solidify their playoff berth. The Qalandars are tied with Hyderabad Kingsmen and Karachi Kings with eight points. However, the Shaheen Afridi-led side has the best net run rate, meaning a win could increase their chance of making it into the final four. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Peshawar PSL encounter here on NewsX. 

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

This season, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has seen a number of high-scoring games. Given how little the conditions change, chasing would be the better course of action in this situation. Both teams will need to use the new ball since early wickets might be critical.

PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score/Margin

1

Mar 26, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Lahore

Win

Won by 69 runs

2

Mar 29, 2026

Karachi Kings

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 4 wickets

3

Apr 03, 2026

Multan Sultans

Lahore

Win

Won by 20 runs

4

Apr 09, 2026

Islamabad United

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 9 wickets

5

Apr 11, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 76 runs

6

Apr 17, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Karachi

Loss

Lost by 6 wickets

7

Apr 18, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Karachi

Win

Won by 32 runs

8

Apr 21, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Win

Won by 9 runs

9

Apr 23, 2026

Karachi Kings

Lahore

Loss

Lost by 5 wickets

PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score / Margin

1

Mar 28

Rawalpindiz

Lahore

Win

PZ: 218/5, RWP: 214/4

2

Mar 31

Islamabad United

Lahore

No Result

Abandoned (Rain)

3

Apr 08

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Karachi

Win

Won by 4 wickets

4

Apr 09

Karachi Kings

Karachi

Win

Won by 159 runs

5

Apr 11

Lahore Qalandars

Karachi

Win

Won by 76 runs

6

Apr 13

Multan Sultans

Karachi

Win

Won by 24 runs

7

Apr 15

Quetta Gladiators

Karachi

Win

Won by 8 wickets

8

Apr 19

Quetta Gladiators

Karachi

Win

Won by 118 runs

9

Apr 22

Karachi Kings

Lahore

Win

PZ: 186/3, KK: 182/9

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shahab Khan, Mohammad Naeem

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (C), James Vince, Kusal Mendis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali

Live Updates

  • 18:50 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live: LQ Qualification Scneario!

    With Karachi Kings winning against Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon game, the onus is on Lahore Qalandars for their qualification. A win, even by a small margin would be enough for them to take the fourth spot, thanks to their superior net run rate. 

  • 18:35 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Updates: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi In Spotlight!

    The spotlight would be on the battle between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. Not only are the two Pakistani players the captains of their respective teams, but both of them will be crucial in their respective roles as the batter and bowler. 

  • 18:25 (IST) 25 Apr 2026

    Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Hello!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage from this high-stakes Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi clash from Pakistan Super League 2026.

LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam In Spotlight At Gaddafi Stadium

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LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam In Spotlight At Gaddafi Stadium
LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam In Spotlight At Gaddafi Stadium
LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam In Spotlight At Gaddafi Stadium
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