Aadu 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Jayasurya’s Time-Travel Comedy Online; Check Premiere Date, Cast, Plot, Streaming Details

Aadu 3 OTT Release Date: Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Aadu 3 is set to hit the digital world after a decent run at the box office and steady fan viewership. The Malayalam fantasy-comedy follows the much-loved franchise of Shaji Pappan and his flawed family, this time taking the madness to a multi-timeline saga through the 18th century, present day and a bleak future. Mixing comedy, fantasy, and sci-fi, Aadu 3 follows the gang’s quest to find the “Star Dust” substance, the ultimate ingredient required to fix the wrong timelines. With the film heading to the OTT world on Zee5, the film is sure to reach a wider fan base across multiple languages and states.

What Is The Release Date Of Aadu 3 On OTT And Where Will It Stream

Aadu 3: One Last Ride Part 1 has been confirmed to be released on OTT on May 1, 2026, and is set to stream on ZEE5. The online platform has officially revealed the OTT release, with audiences needing a subscription to view the film. Aadu 3 will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, making it a pan-Indian film. The release on OTT will be a great step for the franchise’s transition from the theatres to the digital world.

What Is The Plot Of Aadu 3?

The story revolves around Jayasurya’s Shaji Pappan and his eccentric gang who end up in a chaotic multi timeline situation. The film starts in the year 1790s, where the gang is seen fighting a commander in a historical setting. It then jumps into the present where the gang starts a hunt for Star Dust, a mysterious element that is said to return balance to all timelines. Later the readers are taken to the year 2370, where the story is set in a dystopian future, where a powerful organisation controls all the world’s resources. The whole story sees the gang battling enemies and confusion in all the timelines causing more chaos to follow. Aadu 3 is a fast paced and hilarious, fantasy driven adventure film.

Cast And Crew Of Aadu 3

Jayasurya is seen in the lead role as Shaji Pappan, along with a great ensemble cast including Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan and Sudhi Koppa, and more. The film’s music is scored by Shaan Rahman and Dwan Vincent, while Lijo Paul will be working on the editing. The ensemble cast and the franchise’s mix of comedy and chaos are sure to keep the audience entertained.

Aadu 3 Released In Theatres

Aadu 3 hit the theatres on March 19, 2026 with a decent box office. It is not a blockbuster but it has managed to keep the franchise fans and comedy lovers interested in the film. Aadu 3 currently has an IMDb rating of 6.8/10 which shows mixed-to-positive audience response. The film is also the Part 1 of the two-part finale which has increased the expectations for the sequel as well.

What Makes Aadu 3 A Special Film In The Franchise?

The Aadu 3 continues the franchise’s quirky humour and outlandish story by taking the film to another dimension via time travel and fantasy. Since the film’s story involves narrations from different time periods, it has a mix of historical action, the modern era’s chaos and a futuristic war all bundled together in one film. ZEE5 has promoted the film with the tagline “Kodikeyarana Pooramayi” (The Festival Begins) with a hint of “double the craziness” of its previous two films. However, with the OTT release, those who missed out on the theatrical experience can now enjoy the film.

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